Shedeur Sanders Gets New Browns Coach Todd Monken Really Strange Birthday Gift

Shedeur Sanders still needs to impress new Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken on the field, but he’s certainly trying to off the field as well as his truly strange birthday gift he gave his new coach was revealed.

The 23-year-old Shedeur started the final seven games for the Browns after falling to the 5th round of the NFL draft after starring for dad Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) was hot and cold in his rookie season. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

His selection to the Pro Bowl was very controversial after he went 3-4 and threw for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski speaks with quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during a time out in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Despite his on-and-off play, his former coach Kevin Stefanski who was fired by the team gave Shedeur a vote of confidence.

No matter what Shedeur does, the quarterback is always going to be under a microscope — just look at his Pro Bowl fit.

Shedeur’s strange birthday gift for Monken

Also, for his unique gift Monken for his 60th birthday on February 5.

“I’ve talked to [Sanders] three times, I think, he’s come in to see me,” Monken told CBS Sports at the NFL combine this week. “In fact, for my birthday, I got this package. Like, all of a sudden, Feb. 5, this package comes. I thought it was from my wife. … Open it up, it’s this porcelain horse head. And it’s from Shedeur. He sent me a gift on my birthday.

At least it wasn’t a real horse’s head like something out of the Godfather movie, and was a the opposite gesture.

Too bad he didn’t get him one of his Legendary chains they could rock together.