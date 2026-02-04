Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Wears Surprising Fit for Pro Bowl Before Bad Interception

Shedeur Sanders was a controversial add to the Pro Bowl Games. His fit for the event is also being talked about.

The 23-year-old Cleveland Browns quarterback just finished his rookie season after falling to the 5th round of the NFL draft after starring for dad Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes.

Shedeur had his ups and downs in his rookie season. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While he didn’t initially start, Shedeur earned the role for the final seven games for a bad Browns team, going 3-4 and throwing for 1400 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. That’s why it was shocking he was picked after his low QB rating.

Since 2006, a total of 696 QBs have thrown 200+ pass attempts.



Shedeur Sanders’ 18.9 QBR this year ranks as the 692nd highest QBR out of those 696 QBs.



Pro Bowler. https://t.co/hY37cwgn3r pic.twitter.com/cZg3H8bLW5 — Kalshi Sports (@KalshiSports) January 26, 2026

While he was hit or miss on the field like this pass that had dad upset, he certainly made a statement with his bold fits like one with his face on it, and his glamorous all-leather look.

He also shows his flashy ways recently in a slick Browns-colored look while enjoying Paris Fashion Week.

Shedeur’s fit causes stir

For the Pro Bowl Games, however, he just went super causal with the shorts look and zip-up hoodie like he was headed to the gym. At least he’s rocking dad’s Nike Air DT Max 96 sneakers.

Compare his look to Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow.

Wouldn't be the Pro Bowl without a Joe Burrow fit check 😎🔥@PSchrags | @ESPNNFL pic.twitter.com/7tatFvuOdO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 3, 2026

It’s also sign how the Pro Bowl really isn’t on the level of the MLB or NBA All-Star Games

Shedeur at least got some work in with San Francisco 49ers legend Steve Young.

Shedeur throws interception

Like his fit, he was a little too nonchalant with his throw during his first action.

🚨🚨NO WAY🚨🚨#BROWNS QB SHEDEUR SANDERS JUST THREW AN INTERCEPTION IN HIS FIRST PRO BOWL GAME ON THE FIRST DRIVE.



YIKES 😳😳😳

pic.twitter.com/UWrEHuYCZy — MLFootball (@MLFootball) February 4, 2026

