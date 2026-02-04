Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Wears Surprising Fit for Pro Bowl Before Bad Interception
Shedeur Sanders was a controversial add to the Pro Bowl Games. His fit for the event is also being talked about.
The 23-year-old Cleveland Browns quarterback just finished his rookie season after falling to the 5th round of the NFL draft after starring for dad Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes.
While he didn’t initially start, Shedeur earned the role for the final seven games for a bad Browns team, going 3-4 and throwing for 1400 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. That’s why it was shocking he was picked after his low QB rating.
While he was hit or miss on the field like this pass that had dad upset, he certainly made a statement with his bold fits like one with his face on it, and his glamorous all-leather look.
He also shows his flashy ways recently in a slick Browns-colored look while enjoying Paris Fashion Week.
Shedeur’s fit causes stir
For the Pro Bowl Games, however, he just went super causal with the shorts look and zip-up hoodie like he was headed to the gym. At least he’s rocking dad’s Nike Air DT Max 96 sneakers.
Compare his look to Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow.
It’s also sign how the Pro Bowl really isn’t on the level of the MLB or NBA All-Star Games
Shedeur at least got some work in with San Francisco 49ers legend Steve Young.
Shedeur throws interception
Like his fit, he was a little too nonchalant with his throw during his first action.
