Simone Biles docuseries is here, 2024 Paris Olympics are near
The Olympics are coming! The Olympics are coming!
OK, we all need to calm down, starting with us, but this could be an epic Summer Games, right?
It has that feel to it, doesn't it?
It does.
One of the biggest reasons for the anticipation and excitement is that everyone across the world will get a chance to watch the gymnast considered the best of all time: Simone Biles.
Just in time for newbies and fans alike, in case you were somehow unaware of her extraordinary life and feats, Netflix has provided you a primer to comprehend her greatness: "Simone Biles Rising". How revered is she? Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis provides the narration for the trailer.
The first two episodes of the series debuted Wednesday, while the third and fourth episodes are still being produced and will be released after the Games.
She's a true superstar and after everything she's been through (watch, you'll see; no spoiler alerts here), the 27-year-old's greatest accomplishment might one day be that she persevered and stayed strong even when she was criticized and almost counted out, when people thought she quit, on her team and on her country.
Biles remained sound and knew her mind and body well. She never imagined the "twisties," or what she endured previously. Everyone's life does take strange turns.
Biles is an inspiration for all young girls, gymnasts or not, and a role model for mental health --how to deal with it as well as recovering from toxic situations.
She may well be, as Livvy Dunne predicts, on a revenge tour this summer in The City of Lights.
We shall find out soon, but the sparkling women's gymnastics team is going to be must-see TV.
Yes, NBC, I'll take a pittance for that plug -- and this, too.
Per the official NBC Olympics site, here's everything you need to know about when you can watch Simone perform:
Women's gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC, USA Network and E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms starting on Sunday, July 28.
Dates: July 28 - August 5
Venue: Bercy Arena
TV channels: NBC, USA Network, E!
Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, NBC app, NBC Olympics app
Visit NBCOlympics.com/FAQ for more information on watching the Paris Olympics, including links to download the NBC, NBC Olympics and Peacock apps.
Women's gymnastics will start on Saturday, July 28 and conclude on Monday, August 5. Depending on which individual events Biles qualifies for, she is likely to compete on the following days:
- Women's Qualification: Sunday, July 28
- Women's Team Final: Tuesday, July 30
- Women's All-Around Final: Thursday, August 1
- Event Finals Day 1 (Women's Vault): Saturday, August 3
- Event Finals Day 2 (Women's Uneven Bars): Sunday, August 4
- Event Finals Day 3 (Women's Balances Beam and Floor Exercise): Monday, August 5
The complete gymnastics schedule, including the apparatus feeds for each session and TV listings, is also available on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page.
All live streams are also available to watch on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices via the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps.
In closing, you would be wise to consult those sites, use those links, download those apps make a Games watching plan because, remember, Paris is six hours ahead of New York and nine ahead of California.
Do the math on the Central/Mountain times.
Enjoy!