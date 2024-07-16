Livvy Dunne sees Simone Biles 'revenge tour' for 2024 Paris Olympics
Livvy Dunne continues to make waves as her awesome summer continues, whether traveling to the MLB All-Star Game with her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, or sharing her journey on social media, she continues to attract the spotlight.
When speaking to Claudette Montana from Sports Illustrated, Dunne shared her thoughts on Team USA superstar gymnast Simone Biles upcoming return to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
"All eyes will be on Simone Biles, how do you think she's going to do?", asks Montana
"Simone has always been a GOAT, and I think that this is like her 'revenge tour', what happened in 2020 was a freak thing, and I think she's out for revenge, and she's gonna probably win."
Dunne will also be on her own revenge tour as the gymnast recently announced she'll be returning to LSU for her fifth-year of eligibility.
As for Simone Biles, she continues her journey back to gymnastics this summer at the 2024 Paris Olympics. where she knows she can once again take over the world. Fans can get a sneak peek at the journey themselves when Netflix drops "Simone Biles Rising" on Wednesday, July 17, which offers an intimate look into her return to the floor and Olympics.
Biles will be looking to reclaim her status as the greatest gymnast of all time this summer. With the support of fans worldwide, she's poised to take the floor in what promises to be one of the comeback stories of the year.
