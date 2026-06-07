Simone Biles Says She ‘Almost Died’ While Husband Jonathan Owens at Colts Practice

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is quite active on social media.



She posts frequently on Instagram, Threads, and X, and when she posts, it usually catches a lot of attention.



So when Biles posted on her IG story over the weekend, it got a lot of people talking, especially because Biles revealed a scary life-threatening situation she recently encountered while husband Jonathan Owens was at OTAs with his new team, the Indianapolis Colts.



“I'm not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today's age,” Biles posted on Instagram. “But almost dying wasn't on my bingo card earlier this week ❤️‍🩹this was one of, if not the scariest experience of my life.



“Especially since Jonathan was in Indy for practices. I've been in bed resting this week, I'll explain sooner or later but s/o to my close circle who reached out, checked in, visited & or sent flowers 🤍🤍🤍 loooovveeee y'all.”



Simone Biles opened up on her Instagram about a health scare this week 🙏



"I'm not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today's age. But almost dying wasn't on my bingo card earlier this week." pic.twitter.com/O5mc1xUODt — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 6, 2026

Simones Biles and Jonathan Owens’ Relationship Timeline



Owens and Biles met in the early days of his NFL career while he was with the Houston Texans. The couple met on dating app Raya, which is an exclusive members-only network for celebrities, athletes, and other well-known personalities, during the COVID pandemic.



The couple married three years later while Owens played for the Chicago Bears, and they’ve put down roots in Spring, Texas, just outside of Houston.



Owens and Biles recently celebrated their six-year anniversary on May 6. They both made Instagram posts to commemorate the occasion.



“3 years down, forever to go 🤍 happy anniversary my husband! @jowens these photos are the epitome of our relationship being in love with you is so fun 🤏🏾," Biles posted.

Owens said in a separate post: “Happy Anniversary to my best friend 💜 6 years together and 3 married, time really flies when you're in love 🤞🏽. This is to many many more, through all the ups and downs we will always have each other to lean on. I love you so much baby.”



Jonathan Owens is on His 5th NFL Team



The 30-year-old Owens has been well-traveled in his nine-year NFL career.



He started his career with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent back in 2018. The Cards waived him during the final week of OTAs due to injury, which kept him on injured reserve for the entire season.



After being released by Arizona in August 2019, Owens signed with the Texans and spent two seasons with the team (2021-22). The Missouri Western alum then spent a year with the Green Bay Packers (2023) before playing the last two seasons for the Bears (2024-25).



Owens signed a one-year, $1.402 million deal with the Colts this offseason.



