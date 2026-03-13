Simone Biles’ Reaction to Husband Jonathan Owens’ Colts Signing Speaks Volumes

While there are several fantastic athlete couples in the sports world right now, it's hard to imagine any more athletic than that of Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens.

Biles is the most decorated gymnast in history, as she has tallied a staggering 11 Olympic medals (seven gold, two silver, two bronze) on top of 30 World Championship medals, 23 of which are gold. She has cemented herself as one of the greatest Olympians in history and is an absolute legend of her sport, despite still being just 28 years old.

United States gymnast Simone Biles | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

While Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, doesn't quite have the same world-class pedigree, the bottom line is that he's a mainstay in the NFL, which speaks volumes about how great an athlete he is.

Owens played in all 17 of the Chicago Bears' regular season games last year, and secured an interception with the team during the 2024 season. Before that, Owens spent a season with the Green Bay Packers, then he began his career with two seasons spent playing for the Houston Texans.

Jonathan Owens | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Owens became a free agent after the 2025-26 season ended. And on Mach 13, news broke that he signed a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

The @nfl commeorated this signing with an Instagram post on Friday that was captioned, "Colts signing safety Jonathan Owens to a one-year deal.".

Simone Biles Shows Love to Jonathan Owens After Colts Signing

It didn't take Biles long to show support for Owens in the wake of this news.

She reposted the aforementioned Instagram post to her own story on Friday and added the caption, "no friday the 13th scaries here

"so proud of you baby 🤍 Indy, here we come," the caption continued.

Jonathan Owens and Olympian Simone Biles | Maggie Huber/Special to Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When Did Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles Get Together?

Biles and Owens met back in 2020. They quickly became close and their relationship intensified. From there, the couple got married on April 22, 2023, in Houston. They then celebrated their honeymoon in Mexico.

Owens supported Biles at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where she went on to add three gold medals and one silver medal to her already impressive tally.

United States gymnast Simone Biles greets husband and Chicago Bears defensive back Jonathan Owens | Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

There's no question that Biles will be supporting Owens in Indianapolis throughout the 2026-27 season, regardless of what role he ends up having on the team. Perhaps Owens can secure a starting job in the Colts' defensive backfield and be a difference maker alongside star cornerback Sauce Gardner.