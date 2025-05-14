The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Stephen Curry has 4-word pick-me-up for Jayson Tatum’s surgery recovery post

The Golden State Warriors superstar offers some words of encouragement for the injured Boston Celtics All-Star.

Matt Ryan

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) talks with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) after their game at TD Garden.
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) talks with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) after their game at TD Garden. / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

It was a nightmare way to end the season for Jayston Tatum when the Boston Celtics star ruptured his Achilles tendon. After a successful surgery, Tatum gave an update post to his fans, and Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry replied right away.

While the defending champion Celtics still have a game tonight in Boston as they trail the New York Knicks 3-1 in the second round, they’ll have to try and mount a historic comeback without their best player. Tatum went down without contact after going for a loose ball late in the fourth quarter of Game 4 and immediately grabbed his right foot area writhing in tremendous pain.

Jayson Tatum
Tatum was in a lot of pain after rupturing his Achilles. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The 27-year-old All-Star had successful surgery to repair the tendon, which could keep him out next season as well. He shared a picture from his hospital bed on Wednesday and said, “Thankful for all the love and support 🙏🏽” along with this picture.

Jayson Tatum
Jayson Tatum/Instagram

Of those messages of support was a four-word one from Curry that was front and center: “Get right big fella! 🙌🏽”

Steph Curry
Jayson Tatum/Instagram

While Curry took Tatum and the Celtics down in the 2022 NBA Finals, they were teammates instead of rivals over the summer in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris where they won a gold medal together.

Steph Curry and Jayson Tatu
Curry and Tatum were teammates on Team USA this past summer. / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Curry is also battling his own injury — although less several obviously — with a hamstring strain that’s keeping him out as well for tonight’s Game 5 at the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It’s sad not to see both superstars on the court, but Tatum definitely has a long road ahead of him and words of encouragement from guys like Steph is no doubt are helping a little. Heal up, champ.

Jayson Tatum
Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Home/News