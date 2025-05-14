Stephen Curry has 4-word pick-me-up for Jayson Tatum’s surgery recovery post
It was a nightmare way to end the season for Jayston Tatum when the Boston Celtics star ruptured his Achilles tendon. After a successful surgery, Tatum gave an update post to his fans, and Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry replied right away.
While the defending champion Celtics still have a game tonight in Boston as they trail the New York Knicks 3-1 in the second round, they’ll have to try and mount a historic comeback without their best player. Tatum went down without contact after going for a loose ball late in the fourth quarter of Game 4 and immediately grabbed his right foot area writhing in tremendous pain.
RELATED: Jayson Tatum causes stir with his pregame outfit before Game 3
The 27-year-old All-Star had successful surgery to repair the tendon, which could keep him out next season as well. He shared a picture from his hospital bed on Wednesday and said, “Thankful for all the love and support 🙏🏽” along with this picture.
Of those messages of support was a four-word one from Curry that was front and center: “Get right big fella! 🙌🏽”
RELATED: Ayesha Curry shares Steph in adorable dad mode with baby Cai on 1st birthday
While Curry took Tatum and the Celtics down in the 2022 NBA Finals, they were teammates instead of rivals over the summer in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris where they won a gold medal together.
Curry is also battling his own injury — although less several obviously — with a hamstring strain that’s keeping him out as well for tonight’s Game 5 at the Minnesota Timberwolves.
It’s sad not to see both superstars on the court, but Tatum definitely has a long road ahead of him and words of encouragement from guys like Steph is no doubt are helping a little. Heal up, champ.
