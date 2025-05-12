The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ayesha Curry shares Steph in adorable dad mode with baby Cai on 1st birthday

The Golden State Warriors superstar is also an All-Star dad at home in never-before-seen photos of his now 1-year-old son.

Matt Ryan

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry attend a special screening of Sinners at the Grand Lake Theatre
Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry attend a special screening of Sinners at the Grand Lake Theatre / IMAGO / SOPA Images

Stephen Curry may be nursing a hamstring injury and unable to play for the Golden State Warriors right now in their second-round playoff series vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he’s a superstar off the court in dad mode as seen in new photos of his son Caius on his first birthday.

The Warriors will play Monday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco and again be without the services of their four-time champion guard who will be reduced to just a fan where he can groove with Cai like he did during a timeout in Game 3, or watching tall daughter Riley, 12, dance with mom.

Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry, family Christmas photo
The Curry family at Christmas. / Ayesha Curry/Instagram

In the meantime, Steph spent time with his wife Ayesha Curry and their four kids for Mother’s Day on Sunday, which also happened to be baby Cai’s birthday. Steph wrote an amazing tribute to his wife on Sunday with adorable photos. Ayesha followed it up later in the evening with her Cai birthday post where she wrote, “Our baby boy turned ONE today! Cai cai, the sweetest boy. I can't believe it's been a year. Bursting from the seams with love for him. This was a very nuanced day. I've had so many emotions.”

She then posted several photos (see below), but the one of Steph with his son certainly stood out.

Steph and Cai
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

That’s a champion dad.

Here’s the full post with lots of never-before-seen photos of the now 1-year-old Cai.

Happy birthday to Cai and hope it was a great day for not only him, but mother Ayesha and the whole family.

Cai Curry
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

