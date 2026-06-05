Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Wedding Venue Revealed

There hasn’t been a more anticipated wedding since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot back in 2018 than the upcoming marriage of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Many details of the impending marriage have been mired in secrecy, but some new information about the mega-star’s upcoming nuptials are starting to emerge.

According to Mara Siegler and Larry Celona of Page Six, Kelce and Swift’s wedding venue is now known.

“Multiple sources tell Page Six that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding will take place at Madison Square Garden, home of the Knicks, Rangers and numerous concerts, including Swift’s,” Siegler and Celona reported.

An anonymous source confirmed to Page Six that guests have been sworn to secrecy regarding any details about the upcoming wedding. The plan is for those guests to arrive at MSG, which was chosen for its high-end security, in blacked-out buses to preserve maximum privacy.

What Details About the Kelce-Swift Wedding Are Currently Known?

Save-the-dates for Kelce and Swift’s wedding reportedly went out back in April, according to Page Six.

Guests were informed the event would be taking place in New York on July 3 — one day before the Fourth of July, Swift’s favorite holiday.

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce are in attendance during the game between Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers in game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The news came after previous reports indicated the ceremony would take place in Rhode Island, where Swift owns a massive 11,000-square foot mansion in Westerly priced at $17.75 million.

The seaside home occupies five acres, and has eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and its own private beach. The venue is best known for hosting some of Swift’s Fourth of July parties during the 2010s.

Another anonymous source told Page Six that original wedding plans in Rhode Island were squashed so the couple move it to a larger venue to accommodate more guests.

Will the Wedding Affect Kelce’s Offseason Commitments to the Chiefs?

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) leaves the field after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Multiple reports indicate the July 3 date was chosen specifically so it wouldn’t conflict with Kelce’s offseason schedule with the Chiefs.

Kansas City’s mandatory minicamp takes place June 9-11 and then the team breaks for a little over a month until training camp begins in mid-to-late-July.

The Chiefs don’t have to worry about their star TE missing any of training camp or the preseason either as Kelce and Swift’s honeymoon won’t take place immediately after the wedding but instead will happen later in the year.

The couple is reportedly planning a multi-week trip with stops in the Bahamas, Italy, Paris, the Caribbean, and Asia.

