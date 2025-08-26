Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's first Guinness World Record milestone as a couple
Both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are movements as individuals — but they’re a force when they’re together. And their latest accomplishment proves it.
Fans are still reeling over the Aug. 13 episode of the “New Heights Podcast,” which Travis co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce. It was this particular episode that featured Swift, who revealed the title, cover art, and release date for her upcoming 12th studio album “The Life of a Showgirl.”
As both of them have such ardent fanbases, the viewers of this episode nearly crashed YouTube. And now, the numbers are in.
According to a statement from Guinness World Records, the episode of “New Heights,” which was titled “Taylor Swift on Reclaiming Her Masters, Wrapping The Eras Tour, and The Life of a Showgirl,” broke the record the most concurrent views for a podcast on YouTube. The foundation notes that the episode had 1.3 million concurrent viewers in real time.
At the time of writing, the episode has since pulled in over 20 million views.
Now, this is just one of several World Records Swift has broken over the course of her illustrious career. Back in 2023, her critically-acclaimed “Eras Tour” grossed over $1 billion, and became the highest-grossing music tour of all time.
Though fans are still wrapping their minds around this episode, they’re eagerly awaiting to see what Swift has up her sleeve next.
Fans can look forward to hearing “The Life of a Showgirl” in full on Friday, Oct. 3.
