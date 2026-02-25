Travis Kelce’s Unreal Size As Youth Hockey Player Causes Stir in USA Shoutout
Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce would clearly be a beast at a lot of sports. Add hockey to the list as he showed he was a great player as a kid in an epic photo he shared on his New Heights podcast.
The 36-year-old Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce showed off their Olympic spirit in the latest episode of their brotherly podcast, both rocking USA hockey jerseys for the lates episode.
While Jason was at the Olympics and going viral for his videos with wife Kylie watching hockey, as well as his tiny beer, Travis revealed he was back in the East Coast watching it all with fiancée Taylor Swift and was up early in the morning for the epic gold medal USA men’s hockey win over Canada.
Jason and Travis both also showed love to the U.S. women’s hockey gold medal team and in particular Laila Edwards, who is from Cleveland area as well. Although Travis called her out because he said he won AA banners in the Cleveland Heights in a hilarious moment.
Travis was a beast in youth hockey
It was this photo, though, where he showed just how big he was compared to the other kids that’s gone viral. Yes, he’s the biggest one in the middle there.
Kelce on ice would be epic.
While he still hasn’t officially said if he’ll be back for another NFL season, the three-time Super Bowl champion Travis would be an enforcer on Team USA for 2030.
He also talked about how he was taught just to hit the puck as hard as he could … that would be scary as well.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.