Travis Kelce’s Unreal Size As Youth Hockey Player Causes Stir in USA Shoutout

Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce would clearly be a beast at a lot of sports. Add hockey to the list as he showed he was a great player as a kid in an epic photo he shared on his New Heights podcast.

The 36-year-old Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce showed off their Olympic spirit in the latest episode of their brotherly podcast, both rocking USA hockey jerseys for the lates episode.

The USA is officially the hockey capital of the world 🇺🇸🥇@pepsi pic.twitter.com/96Mx2gUq0T — New Heights (@newheightshow) February 25, 2026

While Jason was at the Olympics and going viral for his videos with wife Kylie watching hockey, as well as his tiny beer, Travis revealed he was back in the East Coast watching it all with fiancée Taylor Swift and was up early in the morning for the epic gold medal USA men’s hockey win over Canada.

Travis Kelce Reveals He and Taylor Swift 'Watched the Entire' U.S. Men's Hockey Game Together: 'They Crushed It' https://t.co/aIkBZI0enP — People (@people) February 25, 2026

Jason and Travis both also showed love to the U.S. women’s hockey gold medal team and in particular Laila Edwards, who is from Cleveland area as well. Although Travis called her out because he said he won AA banners in the Cleveland Heights in a hilarious moment.

Laila Edwards won a gold medal … but does she have any AA banners in the Cleveland Heights hockey rink? 😂😅



NEW EPISODE OUT NOW!!!https://t.co/f7dboxtg4v pic.twitter.com/zZdHzWTV7T — New Heights (@newheightshow) February 25, 2026

Travis was a beast in youth hockey

It was this photo, though, where he showed just how big he was compared to the other kids that’s gone viral. Yes, he’s the biggest one in the middle there.

Put Trav in net for the 2030 Olympics 🇺🇸 https://t.co/5RtLWtYrsD pic.twitter.com/O15B9dgE54 — New Heights (@newheightshow) February 25, 2026

Kelce on ice would be epic.

While he still hasn’t officially said if he’ll be back for another NFL season, the three-time Super Bowl champion Travis would be an enforcer on Team USA for 2030.

He also talked about how he was taught just to hit the puck as hard as he could … that would be scary as well.