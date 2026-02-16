Jason Kelce’s Tiny Beer Goes Viral at Olympic Women’s Hockey Game With Wife Kylie

Former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce made the trip to Italy with wife Kylie for the 2026 Winter Olympics where the couple was spotted watching the Team USA women’s hockey game. It was Kelce’s tiny-looking beer in his giant hand that went viral, though.

Kelce, who is the older brother of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce with whom he does the “New Heights” podcast with, just was seen having fun at Super Bowl week rock this wild fit and downing beers all over San Francisco.

RELATED: Travis Kelce Caught Kissing Phone On Video Chat With Taylor at Super Bowl Party

Jason and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat got outta the house in SF https://t.co/BKaCXdpGjm — New Heights (@newheightshow) February 10, 2026

He came to the Milano Cortina Games to enjoy sports and drink some more beers, but first her tried out an Olympic bobsled ride.

the kelce fam’s olympic side quests are freaking epic, that shit went fastttt.



jasons and travs sticker faces ( on the helmet) had me 😂😂😂, i can hear travs voice going “LFG, weeeeeeeeee” pic.twitter.com/wospf87f0n — Navi (@Ladynavy13) February 15, 2026

RELATED: Travis Kelce, George Kittle Have Ultimate Lovefest Moment at Super Bowl Party

He then showed up for the U.S. women’s dominating 5-0 performance in the hockey semifinals over Sweden where he and Kylie were spotted.

The Kelces attend U.S. women’s hockey game

Jason & Kylie Kelce enjoying U.S. women's ice hockey in the semis 🤩 pic.twitter.com/eDag5KAcV2 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 16, 2026

Jason goes viral for small beer

He apparently changed into the hockey jersey, too, out of his USA sweater. Fans noticed though how small the Corona beer can looked in his hand, though.

they urgently need to start selling larger beers at the Olympic venues. for Jason Kelce's sake pic.twitter.com/EhLBFAMkdX — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) February 16, 2026

That’s crazy. It’s not quite Andre the Giant with a normal beer can, but that looks so small.

This is André the Giant’s hand holding a 12-ounce can of beer. pic.twitter.com/XGZul2WCMW — Meredith Frost (@MeredithFrost) May 19, 2020

How many did he have?

At least he wasn’t shirtless with his beer like he was back in 2025 in Buffalo for the Chiefs playoff game.

Jason Kelce shirtless in Buffalo 😅



(📺: CBS) pic.twitter.com/BxbYSVotVN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 22, 2024

Jason retired from the Eagles in 2024 after spending his entire 13-year-career with them and winning one Super Bowl in 2018.

He’s now a fixture on Monday Night Football on ESPN, and does the weekly podcast with Travis.

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; ESPN Monday Night Football Countdown analyst Jason Kelce broadcast before a game against between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit

On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs

Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl

Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby

Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex