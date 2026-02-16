Jason Kelce’s Tiny Beer Goes Viral at Olympic Women’s Hockey Game With Wife Kylie
Former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce made the trip to Italy with wife Kylie for the 2026 Winter Olympics where the couple was spotted watching the Team USA women’s hockey game. It was Kelce’s tiny-looking beer in his giant hand that went viral, though.
Kelce, who is the older brother of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce with whom he does the “New Heights” podcast with, just was seen having fun at Super Bowl week rock this wild fit and downing beers all over San Francisco.
RELATED: Travis Kelce Caught Kissing Phone On Video Chat With Taylor at Super Bowl Party
He came to the Milano Cortina Games to enjoy sports and drink some more beers, but first her tried out an Olympic bobsled ride.
RELATED: Travis Kelce, George Kittle Have Ultimate Lovefest Moment at Super Bowl Party
He then showed up for the U.S. women’s dominating 5-0 performance in the hockey semifinals over Sweden where he and Kylie were spotted.
The Kelces attend U.S. women’s hockey game
Jason goes viral for small beer
He apparently changed into the hockey jersey, too, out of his USA sweater. Fans noticed though how small the Corona beer can looked in his hand, though.
That’s crazy. It’s not quite Andre the Giant with a normal beer can, but that looks so small.
How many did he have?
At least he wasn’t shirtless with his beer like he was back in 2025 in Buffalo for the Chiefs playoff game.
Jason retired from the Eagles in 2024 after spending his entire 13-year-career with them and winning one Super Bowl in 2018.
He’s now a fixture on Monday Night Football on ESPN, and does the weekly podcast with Travis.
