Fans Can't Believe What Keegan Bradley Had for Dinner After Winning His First Major

Keegan Bradley had one of the most surprising PGA Tour arcs during his rookie season in 2011. In marking his first appearance at a major, he went on to win the PGA Championship and earn himself a place in PGA Tour history before his first full season was under his belt.

Aug 14, 2011: Keegan Bradley (USA) celebrates with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the 2011 PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club. | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Bradley's victory at the 93rd PGA Championship instantly transformed his career and introduced golf fans to one of the sport's fiercest competitors. The then 25-year-old became the first golfer since Ben Curtis in 2003 to win a major championship in his first ever appearance in one of golf's four pinnacle events.

Sep 28, 2025: Team USA captain Keegan Bradley on the 1st hole on the final day of competition for the Ryder Cup. | Brendan Mcdermid-Reuters via Imagn Images

Since winning the Wanamaker Trophy, the golf phenom has spent the last 15 years adding to his resume with more esteemed achievements in the sport, including twice winning the BMW Championship and the 2025 Travelers Championship.

In 2025, he was named captain of the 2025 United States Ryder Cup team, a significant honor that reflected the respect he's earned in the golf community.

Fans say that the 2011 PGA Champion is 'Definitely a Bud Light Guy'

May 12, 2026: Keegan Bradley plays a shot on the seventeenth hole during a practice round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Arriving at the Aronimink Golf Club for the PGA Championship this week, Bradley had the opportunity to reflect on his 2011 success when speaking during a media appearance during the tournament's preparation days.

Inevitably, reporters wanted to know how he felt being back at the PGA Championship 15 years after his win, and some of the questions posed to the former PGA Champ resulted in some very honest answers from Bradley.

Bradley shared his humble amazement at gaining tens of thousands of social media followers in the hours after winning his inaugural major victory. He even revealed what he had for dinner after taking home the Wanamaker Trophy.

Always a resilient competitor known to persevere through professional drought, Bradley said that he couldn't find any open places to eat once he'd finished with press interviews after his 2011 major win. So he went with what is a tried-and-true staple of late night snacks.

"It was Bud Light and cereal, and it was the best meal of my life!" Bradley told reporters on site of this year's 2026 PGA Championship.

After sharing the menu of his PGA Championship celebration dinner, fans said, "This is the most Keegan thing I have ever heard."

Keegan Bradley is one of just two men's golfers to win in his first major start since Francis Ouimet in 1913 ... and the memory of his 2011 @PGAChampionship celebration endures 🏆 pic.twitter.com/x0GudXEYRY — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 12, 2026

Another fan commented, "He is definitely a Bud Light Guy." While many fans offered to send him a case of the beverage because, well, sometimes the simple things in life are the best!