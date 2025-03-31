WWE legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson confirms new Martin Scorsese crime film lands distributor
Dwayne Johnson cemented his legacy in the pro-wrestling world as his famed persona, The Rock, but his massive success turned him into one of Hollywood's biggest blockbuster superstars. Now, he's working with one of the industry's most legendary filmmakers, Martin Scorsese.
Johnson, 52, will be starring in a new crime thriller directed by the Oscar winner, 82, which will be filmed in Hawaii. Even better news is that the untitled project will be distributed through 20th Century & Disney, an exciting development that Johnson revealed via X (fka Twitter) on Monday, March 31.
"Our Hawaiian crime saga now has a home at 20th Century & Disney," said Johnson on the social media app. "Working closely with Marty as his vision for our story begins to take focus, has been a gift to witness and absorb. I’m honored to work with this inspiring creative team, and even more blessed to call them my friends."
The film also stars Scorsese regular Leonardo Dicaprio and his old friend Emily Blunt, who he co-starred alongside in Disney's Jungle Cruise back in 2021.
When he's not starring in movies or laying the SmackDown in WWE as the Final Boss, Johnson is focused on the UFL Football league, which kickstarted its second season this past weekend. Johnson released a video on Instagram hyping the league's return.