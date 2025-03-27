Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson pours himself a morning cocktail in celebration of career milestone
The Rock became famous for laying the smackdown on his opponents — and used that same unmatched charisma to become one of Hollywood's biggest box office stars. Now he's pouring himself an early morning cocktail to celebrate another career milestone.
The wrestling icon-turned-movie star (real name Dwayne Johnson) took to Instagram on Thursday, March 27 in honor of his tequila brand Teremena reaching five years in the beverage industry. The product was launched in March 2020.
"Had to take a few minutes and pour myself a 'gentleman’s amount' to express my gratitude - the global growth of Teremana tequila has been a wild, record breaking ride," the former WWE Champion, ** 52, wrote in the caption.
The Rock has been busy so far in 2025. The Great One is continuing his feud with Cody Rhodes in WWE — and played a huge role in forcing John Cena to finally become a bad guy ahead of this year's WrestleMania 41 extravaganza.
Outside of wrestling, Rocky has been busy filming. He recently wrapped on The Smashing Machine, the new A24 film directed by Benny Safdie that tells the story of MMA legend Mark Kerr. He was also announced as a cast member for Martin Scorsese's next film.
The wrestling icon is also preparing for the beginning of his 2025 UFL football season. This would mark the second season under the UFL name after the USFL and the XFL merged into one league.