WWE's Rhea Ripley crushes 16 cans in her thighs to prepare for WrestleMania weekend
Rhea Ripley knows a thing or too about crushing her opponents — now she's doing it on some aluminum cans.
The WWE superstar, 28, appeared in a new advertisement for C4 Energy drink, which was posted on Instagram on Wednesday, April 16. The promo shows Ripley, who the WWE Universe has nicknamed Mami, being tasked with a challenge: How many cans of C4 Energy can she crush between her thighs?
Ripley didn't back down from the challenge. The multi-time women's champion smashed 16 cans of C4 with ease while sporting her usual all-black gothic look.
RELATED: WWE star Rhea Ripley heats up the room with lingerie and exotic body tattoo
The promo certainly caught the attention of Ripley's 5.4 million Instagram followers, who all rushed to the comments section begging for Mami to crush them next.
"Meee next meeee next meee next," wrote one person.
"Now this is MARKETING!" shouted another.
A third person joked, "Luckiest can on earth."
Ripley may need a few C4 Energy drinks to prepare for this weekend. WWE is in Las Vegas for its annual WrestleMania 41 extravaganza. The two day event takes place on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, from Allegiant Stadium.
At WrestleMania 41 Ripley will be challenging WWE women's world champion Iyo Sky for the title, but it's not a simple singles-matchup. That's because 2025 Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair will be in the contest as well making it a triple-threat.