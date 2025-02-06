WWE star Rhea Ripley heats up the room with lingerie and exotic body tattoo
Rhea Ripley is headed into WWE's 2025 WrestleMania season as the reigning women's champion — and now she's showing fans why she is just as much a force to be reckoned with on social media.
Ripley, 28, took to Instagram on Monday, February 3, to promote WWE's weekly flagship program, Raw, which now airs on Netflix. The wrestling star, who earned the nickname 'Mami' thanks to her dedicated character work, is seen wearing fiery magenta lingerie in the photo — and also shows off her exotic body tattoo across her exposed stomach.
"Happy Monday Night Mami," wrote Ripley in the caption — a nod to WWE Monday Night Raw.
Several of Ripley's 5.5 million Instagram followers instantly rushed to the comments section to sing the praises of the women's champion.
"Better than coffee. I'm awake," joked one person.
A second person shouts, "MOTHER IS MOTHERING."
"BREAKING THE INTERNET MAMI," wrote a third person.
A fourth wrote, "Serving once again."
The post has been liked over 500K times.
RELATED: Rhea Ripley embraces savage side in fiery photo shoot with WWE belt
Ripley won the women's title from Liv Morgan on WWE's January 6 episode of Raw — the first Raw on Netflix after decades of being on network television. She will now turn her attention toward WrestleMania 41, where she will reportedly be facing off against her old rival, Bianca Belair.
In the meantime, Ripley will continue to post on social media to give her large following updates on her life. As proven by her latest post, everyone is interested in what 'Mami' is up to.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley wears Daisy Dukes fit on private jet
Proud mama: Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter in adorable pink princess outfit
Geaux Tigers: Livvy Dunne rocks LSU black leotard with 3-word inspiration on front
Who are “U”?: Carson Beck’s sister cheerleader sister Kylie slays tiny crop-top
Super bore: Hailee Steinfeld, with no Josh Allen, appears to take shot at SB teams