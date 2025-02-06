The Athlete Lifestyle logo

WWE star Rhea Ripley heats up the room with lingerie and exotic body tattoo

The current reigning women's champion continues to win in and outside of the ring.

Jan 28, 2023; San Antonio, TX, USA; Rhea Ripley speaks to members of the media during a press conference after the WWE Royal Rumble at the Alamodome.
Rhea Ripley is headed into WWE's 2025 WrestleMania season as the reigning women's champion — and now she's showing fans why she is just as much a force to be reckoned with on social media. 

Ripley, 28, took to Instagram on Monday, February 3, to promote WWE's weekly flagship program, Raw, which now airs on Netflix. The wrestling star, who earned the nickname 'Mami' thanks to her dedicated character work, is seen wearing fiery magenta lingerie in the photo — and also shows off her exotic body tattoo across her exposed stomach.

"Happy Monday Night Mami," wrote Ripley in the caption — a nod to WWE Monday Night Raw. 

Several of Ripley's 5.5 million Instagram followers instantly rushed to the comments section to sing the praises of the women's champion.

"Better than coffee. I'm awake," joked one person.

A second person shouts, "MOTHER IS MOTHERING."

"BREAKING THE INTERNET MAMI," wrote a third person.

A fourth wrote, "Serving once again."

The post has been liked over 500K times.

RELATED: Rhea Ripley embraces savage side in fiery photo shoot with WWE belt

Ripley won the women's title from Liv Morgan on WWE's January 6 episode of Raw — the first Raw on Netflix after decades of being on network television. She will now turn her attention toward WrestleMania 41, where she will reportedly be facing off against her old rival, Bianca Belair.

In the meantime, Ripley will continue to post on social media to give her large following updates on her life. As proven by her latest post, everyone is interested in what 'Mami' is up to. 

