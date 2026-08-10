Nick Hogan Reveals Where He Stands With Sister Brooke One Year After Hulk Hogan's Death

As Brooke Hogan publicly reflected on the enduring bond she shared with her father one year after his death, her brother Nick is shedding new light on another part of the family's story: where things stand today.

Speaking in a new interview marking the first anniversary of Hulk Hogan's passing, Nick Hogan revealed that despite the difficult months following the WWE legend's death, he believes the family has found its footing again, including his relationship with sister Brooke.

The comments offer a fresh perspective following Brooke's emotional tribute, which focused on her lifelong connection with her father despite the challenges that defined their relationship in his final years.

Nick Hogan Says the Family Has Grown Closer Over the Past Year

During an interview with the Daily Mail, Nick described the past year as difficult but said those closest to Hulk have remained united.

"Everyone's doing great. Everyone's been really supportive and everyone's really been strong this past year. So great to have a fantastic support group with us," Nick said.

He specifically addressed Brooke, whose relationship with the family became the subject of public attention before Hulk's death.

He also offered an update on Hulk's widow, Sky Daily. '"Sky's doing great. Sky and her family and everyone, we've all remained really close."

Nick said maintaining that sense of togetherness became a priority for the family as they worked through their grief.

"And it's very important to us to have that unity and to have that support group to us all intact. So everyone's been great and everyone has really come together this past year to help each other out and to help us get through this difficult time."

Acknowledging that no family is without its challenges, he added: "Every family has some difficult moments, but you get through it and just try to carry on the best way forward."

Nick's Comments Follow Brooke Hogan's Emotional Anniversary Tribute

Nick's interview comes shortly after Brooke marked the one-year anniversary of her father's death with a deeply personal Instagram tribute that reflected on the bond they shared throughout her life.

In the post, Brooke revisited childhood memories, shared family photographs and wrote that she believes their connection endured despite the complicated final chapter of their relationship.

She described imagining a place where the two would one day be reunited, writing that they had found one another "in this one" and that she would "find you in the next."

Brooke also acknowledged that their relationship had become increasingly complicated in Hulk's later years, but maintained that their bond never truly disappeared.

"My dad's blood runs through my veins," she wrote in another passage. "His eyes shine through my children. And our bond has never broken, not even in his final moments."

While Brooke's tribute centered on remembering her father and preserving their relationship beyond his death, Nick's latest comments offered a different update, focusing instead on how the Hogan family has navigated the past year together.

Together, the siblings' remarks paint a fuller picture of a family continuing to process the loss of one of professional wrestling's biggest icons while moving forward in their own ways.

