Nick Saban Revels What He's Been Doing Away From Football

Nick Saban and football will forever be linked.

It's hard to imagine what college football would be like without Saban. He wrapped up his incredible 28 years in college football with a career record of 292-71-1 and claimed a record seven national championships.

So, yes, Saban and football are still very much a thing. Even though he's not coaching anymore, Saban is an analyst on ESPN's "College GameDay" and always has something interesting to say.

Football takes a break during the spring and summer, so Saban has had extra time on his hands. But that doesn't mean he's sitting around doing nothing.

Nick Saban Has Picked Up an Unexpected Hobby

Nick and Terry Saban pose in front of the final beam as it is lifted behind them at the Saban Center Topping Out ceremony. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

During his Legacy Awards last night, Saban revealed that he's picked up a new hobby during his time away from football.

According to a post on X from Alabama staff writer Mike Rodak, Saban has been playing, of all things, bridge. Yes, he's been dabbling in a card game.

Saban explained that his wife, lovingly called "Miss Terry," introduced him to the card game, which she plays with a group of Southern women.

"Miss Terry tells me, we'll teach you how to play. She said, we're playing with these older ladies who are very southern, proper folks," Rodak revealed in his post on X. "Terry says, you can't talk... I said, I'm not playing if I can't talk... Now I've got all those prim and proper ladies talking..." You can fill in the blanks.

Leave it to Saban to bring a little bit of his football personality to the bridge table and rile things up.

Nick Saban Has Talked About Finding a New Pace in Retirement

It appears Saban is bringing some football slang and fun into his wife's bridge club. It wouldn't be a shocker to see him win the bridge club tournaments, since he's so used to winning, in general.

Denver Devall has his photo taken with Nick Saban at the North Zone in Bryant-Denny Stadium for the annual Nick’s Kids Luncheon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Back in 2024, after retirement, he explained to ESPN that he was enjoying his time off. He also admitted that he wasn't used to relaxing and taking his time.

"The biggest change for me as a person is that I lived my whole life for the last 50 years being in a hurry," Saban told ESPN at the time. "It was, 'Hurry up to go here. Hurry up to go there. Don't be late for this meeting. You've got another meeting in an hour. What are you going to say to the staff? What are you going to say to the team?'"

So, now, Saban is breathing a little. He's also playing some cards.