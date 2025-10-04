The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Nick Saban’s wife has perfect reaction to awkward Alabama ‘College GameDay’ sign

Ms. Terry is asked about a sign about her husband in the Tuscaloosa crowd that made her blush.

Matt Ryan

Then-head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide and his wife Teri Saban.
Then-head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide and his wife Teri Saban. / Butch Dill-Imagn Images

ESPN’s College GameDay is known for it’s signage and fan antics as the college crowds try and get shown on TV. A sign about former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban on Saturday in a return to Tuscaloosa definitely caught the attention of the cameras and his wife Ms. Terry, who had the perfect response.

The crowd in Bama was amped after the big victory at the Georgia Bulldogs last weekend and camped out the night before. ESPN influencer Katie Feeney showed off the scene for Saturday’s show before the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores and it was definitely a sight to behold.

Katie Feeney
Katie Feeney/Instagram

Saban is always a hit on the show whether he’s being fed food by Pat McAfee, or like on Saturday his interview with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick that went viral with a curse word.

His wife Terry was a guest on the show as well to the delight of the Alabama fans. While on, she was asked about a sign that read “Saban is sexy” on it. Ms. Terry replied, “I think it’s correct,” while the 73-year-old Nick was laughing.

Nick and Terry lived in Alabama for the 17 years he coached the team, and the fans definitely showed their love — maybe too much love — for them on Saturday.

Terry and Nick Saba
Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

