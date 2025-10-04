Nick Saban’s wife has perfect reaction to awkward Alabama ‘College GameDay’ sign
ESPN’s College GameDay is known for it’s signage and fan antics as the college crowds try and get shown on TV. A sign about former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban on Saturday in a return to Tuscaloosa definitely caught the attention of the cameras and his wife Ms. Terry, who had the perfect response.
The crowd in Bama was amped after the big victory at the Georgia Bulldogs last weekend and camped out the night before. ESPN influencer Katie Feeney showed off the scene for Saturday’s show before the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores and it was definitely a sight to behold.
Saban is always a hit on the show whether he’s being fed food by Pat McAfee, or like on Saturday his interview with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick that went viral with a curse word.
His wife Terry was a guest on the show as well to the delight of the Alabama fans. While on, she was asked about a sign that read “Saban is sexy” on it. Ms. Terry replied, “I think it’s correct,” while the 73-year-old Nick was laughing.
Nick and Terry lived in Alabama for the 17 years he coached the team, and the fans definitely showed their love — maybe too much love — for them on Saturday.
