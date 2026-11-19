For a guy who admittedly had little interest in football growing up, Nicolas Cage spent an awful lot of time watching John Madden.

He studied old broadcasts, interviews and footage from the sidelines of Oakland Raiders games. He familiarized himself with Madden's unmistakable cadence, his animated delivery and the little subtleties that made him such a captivating personality on television.

Then came the physical transformation.

At 62, Cage took on the daunting assignment of portraying one of the most beloved figures in American sports history in Amazon MGM Studios' new biopic, “Madden.” And anyone who's seen the footage of Cage in character could be forgiven for doing a double take.

The resemblance is striking. Getting there, however, was considerably more complicated than sitting in a Hollywood makeup chair.

Nicolas Cage Reveals the Truth Behind His 60-Pound Transformation

Cage put on approximately 25 pounds for the role, with the film's makeup and prosthetics team accounting for the rest of his physical transformation.

“[It was] sort of a hybrid of gaining weight — I gained about 25 pounds and added some prosthetics to achieve a 60-pound look,” Cage told E! News at the film's Nov. 4 premiere.

The actor was particularly concerned about losing his ability to convey emotion underneath layers of prosthetics, wanting to avoid what he described as a “frozen mask.”

Understandably so. So much of Madden's appeal was in his facial expressions and incredibly animated personality. Anyone who spent their Sundays listening to the Hall of Fame coach break down football games knows just how expressive he could be.

Perhaps the most surprising part of Cage's casting, though, is how little familiarity he had with Madden in the first place.

“I was growing up watching black-and-white Orson Welles movies and Fellini movies and Bruce Lee. I wasn’t interested in team sports whatsoever,” Cage told The Hollywood Reporter.

There's something particularly fascinating about an actor who spent his childhood immersed in cinema taking on the role of a man whose voice practically provided the soundtrack to millions of other Americans' childhoods.

Nicolas Cage and Christian Bale Bring Raiders History to Hollywood

Cage has some formidable company in the film.

Fellow Oscar winner Christian Bale portrays legendary Raiders owner Al Davis, another larger-than-life personality whose fingerprints are all over the modern NFL.

The project reunited Cage and Bale for the first time since the two appeared together in 2001's "Captain Corelli's Mandolin."

For football fans, the pairing brings one of the most consequential relationships in Raiders history to the big screen.

Madden was just 32 years old when he took over as head coach of the Raiders in 1969. Over the next decade, he led Oakland to seven division titles and the franchise's first Super Bowl championship before retiring from coaching at 42.

And yet, some of his greatest fame was still ahead of him.

Between his decades in the broadcast booth and the enormously successful video game franchise bearing his name, Madden introduced generations of Americans to the game of football. Many of them never saw him coach a single down.

Nearly five years after Madden's death in December 2021, his story is getting the Hollywood treatment.

“Madden” is now streaming on Prime Video.

