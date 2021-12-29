Skip to main content
John Madden, Hall of Fame Raiders Coach and Broadcaster, Dies Unexpectedly

John Madden died at 85 years old.

NFL announced on Tuesday evening that NFL great John Madden unexpectedly died earlier that morning. He was 85 years old. 

“On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

“Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”

This is a developing story. 

