Odell Beckham Jr. is back at MetLife Stadium in Giants blue.

And for anyone feeling nostalgic about his first run in New York, his game-day arrival offered another familiar sight.

Beckham arrived Sunday night for his first regular-season game back with the Giants sporting platinum blonde hair, reviving the color that became one of the most recognizable pieces of his look during his rise to NFL superstardom in New York.

The 33-year-old wide receiver paired his freshly dyed hair with a blue-and-white striped rugby shirt, relaxed jeans featuring cross details and bright blue sneakers for his arrival ahead of the Giants' matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

The NFL shared photos of Beckham inside MetLife Stadium with a fittingly simple message: “good to have @obj back at MetLife 💙.”

The blonde, however, wasn't a spontaneous game-day decision.

Odell Beckham Jr. Revives His Famous Blonde Look

Beckham revealed his return to blonde earlier in the week, and the timing certainly wasn't lost on anyone familiar with his first Giants tenure.

His hairstyle itself has changed over the years, but blonde became a defining feature of Beckham's look as he emerged as one of the NFL's biggest stars in New York.

Back then, Beckham often wore his hair longer on top with distinctive blonde coloring. The look became so closely associated with the receiver that Sports Illustrated explored the popularity of “The Odell” haircut in 2016, speaking with barbers around the country who were receiving requests from customers hoping to recreate it.

“For me, I just like the look,” Beckham told SI at the time.

A decade later, the cut is different. The color is unmistakably familiar.

Beckham showed up to training camp with darker hair before making the switch ahead of the regular season. When the blonde first surfaced this week, he offered a knowing response.

“You know what time it is,” Beckham told reporters.

He later revealed that some of his younger Giants teammates had been asking him to bring the blonde back, recalling their message to him: “We need to see the blonde.”

Ultimately, Beckham said it was “something I was feeling.”

The result arrived at MetLife on Sunday night.

Odell Beckham Jr. Returns to Where His NFL Stardom Began

The nostalgic arrival comes with considerably more meaning than Beckham's hair color.

The Giants selected Beckham No. 12 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, beginning a five-season run that transformed him from a first-round pick into one of the league's most recognizable players.

Beckham amassed 390 receptions, 5,476 receiving yards and 44 touchdowns in 59 games during his first stint with New York. He made three consecutive Pro Bowls to begin his career and produced one of the defining highlights of his generation with his famous one-handed touchdown catch against Dallas as a rookie.

His first chapter with the Giants ended when New York traded him to the Cleveland Browns in March 2019.

Beckham later played for the Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins, winning Super Bowl LVI with Los Angeles. After sitting out the 2025 season, his career eventually brought him back to the franchise where it all started.

The Giants reunited with Beckham this offseason, and Sunday night marked his first regular-season game in a New York uniform since December 2018.

That made his walk into MetLife more than another NFL game-day arrival.

No. 13 was back with the Giants. And so was the blonde.