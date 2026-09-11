Odell Beckham's Return Headlines Giants' Week 1 Watch List

As the late WWE legend Gorilla Monsoon was known to have said: “The time for the talk is just about over.”

The New York Giants undoubtedly agree. Big Blue is entering the 2026 NFL season in hope of ending a three-year playoff absence. New head coach John Harbaugh will attempt to lead the Giants into a new, and hopefully more prosperous era by bringing his 18 years of experience as head coach of the Baltimore Ravens to New York’s locker room.

The former Super Bowl Champion’s task will not be easy, given the Giants’ 4-13 finish in 2025. Still, New York will take its first step back toward respectability when it hosts the Dallas Cowboys for its prime-time season opener on Sept. 13. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium.

In that vein, here is a look at three players who might catch a sharp eye among Giants fans during their Week 1 matchup against the Cowboys.

QB Jaxson Dart

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dart is entering his second season with the club following an impressive rookie campaign in which he completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 2,275 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Still, the Ole Miss product was at his best as a rusher — finishing in the top five among quarterbacks in rushing attempts (86), yards (487), touchdowns (9) and carries inside the 5-yard line (7).

Though Dart’s aggressive playing style may often place him in precarious situations, the addition of pass catchers such as receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Isaiah Likely should help Dart diversify his attack against what promises to be a stifling Dallas defense.

WR Odell Beckham, Jr.

In the age of nostalgia and reboots, Beckham’s second tour of duty in East Rutherford is set to begin in earnest against the Cowboys in Week 1. The legendary Giants receiver is credited with 44 touchdowns to his name during his five years with the club.

While few will argue that he will be as productive as he once was, Beckham is determined to make his mark on the club. To his credit, there are few talents in the league at his position that can match his athleticism and big-play ability when he is both dialed-in and healthy.

With receiver Calvin Austin out for the season—as well as preseason injuries to both Malik Nabers (knee) and Theo Johnson (shoulder) possibly limiting their respective output in the early stages of the season—Beckham may be placed back into the spotlight as soon as Week 1.

ILB Arvell Reese

New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With his selection by the Giants at fifth overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, Reese became the first player drafted in the top five by Harbaugh in his near two-decade run as a head coach in the NFL.

As such, great expectations lie on the shoulders of the former Ohio State standout linebacker. After a stellar performance throughout training camp and into the preseason, Reese has earned the starting spot on the weak side of Harbaugh’s defense.

The 6-foot-4, 243-pounder possesses a triple-threat skill set, which allows him to stop the run, drop into coverage, and rush the passer.

With Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott known to use the perimeter to his advantage, expect Reese to keep watch on Dallas’ top dog, while seeing coverage time against tight end Jake Ferguson and running back Malik Davis.

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