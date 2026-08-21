Jenny Simpson has spent most of her adult life doing something extraordinarily well that the rest of us tend to take for granted: putting one foot in front of the other.

Running carried her to three Olympic Games, a world championship and an Olympic medal. She raced the mile. She raced the marathon. She stood atop podiums around the world and eventually made a career out of helping other people discover the sport she loved.

Then, on June 16, Simpson went for another run. She nearly died.

Two months after suffering sudden cardiac arrest at the Sir Walter Running Pop-Up Mile in Raleigh, North Carolina, Simpson shared the fullest account yet of what happened that night and the frightening days that followed.

She also revealed the consequence that will reshape the rest of her life.

Simpson has been diagnosed with arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy. Because of that diagnosis, the 39-year-old says running is no longer safe for her.

“My future is an incredible gift. It’s hopeful, and I will continue to have great purpose,” Simpson wrote in an Instagram post Thursday, Aug. 20. “But my diagnosis also means it would be dangerous for me to return to running. That chapter has ended. Thankfully, my story hasn’t.”

For an athlete whose story has been inseparable from running for nearly two decades, those words land differently.

But Simpson's message was not a goodbye. It was a reminder that she is still here to write whatever comes next.

Jenny Simpson Reveals Just How Close She Came to Dying

What was initially known publicly as a terrifying medical emergency was, Simpson revealed Thursday, an extraordinary fight for survival.

She went into sudden cardiac arrest shortly after running at the event. Bystanders immediately performed CPR and used an automated external defibrillator, keeping her alive until emergency medical personnel arrived.

Simpson then suffered cardiac arrest again after reaching the hospital.

“My heart continued to fail, and I was placed on life support before being transferred to Duke Hospital for more advanced heart failure support,” she wrote. “My body was dying, but my spirit wouldn’t give up. I fought for my life.”

Even after doctors got Simpson's heart beating again, the danger had not passed.

Her heart was initially too weak to pump effectively, she explained, causing fluid to accumulate in her lungs. Then came a remarkable turn. Within days, Simpson said, her heart and lungs recovered enough to begin working on their own.

Eventually, doctors had an explanation for what happened.

Simpson was diagnosed with Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy, a rare disease affecting the heart muscle that can lead to dangerous abnormal heart rhythms and sudden cardiac arrest.

She is now recovering at home in Colorado while continuing treatment through Duke. “We still have a lot to learn about what my recovery will look like over time,” Simpson wrote.

There is, however, one part of her future that has already become painfully clear. Running cannot be part of it in the way it once was.

Running Gave Jenny Simpson a Career Few Americans Have Ever Matched

That reality carries enormous weight considering what Simpson accomplished in the sport.

She represented the United States at three consecutive Olympics, beginning in Beijing in 2008 and continuing through London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

At the 2011 World Championships, Simpson won gold in the 1,500 meters. She returned to the world podium with silver medals in 2013 and 2017, and in Rio, she captured Olympic bronze in the 1,500.

Later in her career, Simpson embraced longer distances before retiring from professional competition in 2024 following the New York City Marathon.

Her relationship with running did not end with professional racing.

Simpson continued running and remained deeply connected to the community, including through her work as chief running officer at Fleet Feet.

That is part of what makes Thursday's announcement so jarring. This isn't merely an athlete accepting that her competitive career is finished. Simpson had already done that on her own terms.

Now she has been told that the act itself carries a danger she cannot ignore. Yet when Simpson looked back at everything running gave her, gratitude overwhelmed regret.

“I’m profoundly grateful that I got to have the career I did,” she wrote. “I experienced everything from the trenches of training to standing on the top of the podium while our national anthem filled the stadium. I got to race everything from the mile to the marathon all over the world.”

She intends to keep giving something back.

Simpson said she will continue supporting runners through her role at Fleet Feet, where she has the “privilege of helping more people discover what running can give them: confidence, connection, purpose, and joy.”

Jenny Simpson Has One Request After Surviving Cardiac Arrest

Perhaps the most revealing part of Simpson's update had little to do with medals, diagnoses or even running.

It was about what she wants people to say when they see her. Not that they're sorry. Not that they feel bad for her.

“Please do not say that you’re sorry or that you feel bad for me,” Simpson wrote. “If it is true in your heart, please tell me you’re glad that I’m here. That’s how I feel - so glad that I’m still here.”

It is a striking perspective from someone who has spent the past two months processing both what she nearly lost and what she can no longer do.

Simpson's running career once took her around the world.

Now the three-time Olympian is entering unfamiliar territory, with more questions about her recovery still to be answered.

But the most important part of Thursday's update wasn't what Simpson can no longer do. It was that she survived to find out what comes next.

“I’m not afraid of what comes next because I know I’m not alone.”

