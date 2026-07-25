Paige Bueckers Wows in White Tie, Sleeveless Top at WNBA All-Star Weekend

Paige Bueckers is in Chicago for the WNBA All-Star Weekend, and she's already stunning the masses with her fashion look.

On Friday, just hours before the event kicked off, Bueckers took to social media to share a snazzy outfit ensemble that has people talking online.

"Out in Chitown with the vibesss," Bueckers said on social media along with a photo gallery of photos from Chicago. Her main photo shows her with a white tie and blue, sleeveless top, also with wide-legged slacks.

Other photos included her getting ready for her game, relaxing on the top of a skyscraper in Chicago with sunglasses, because that's what you do in Chicago, and posting with the skyline in the background. They're really gorgeous shots.

Paige Bueckers Shares Photos From Fun in Chicago

The Dallas Wings star also took to her Instagram Stories to share photos with some of her WNBA friends. One showed Angel Reese holding up money, with Bueckers joking and letting Reese pose with her money.

Bueckers is in her second season in the WNBA. After wrapping up her rookie season, she had a humble message.

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers in action. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Thank you God for an amazing rookie year," Bueckers wrote in a post on social media. "Process over results. Unconditional joy and gratitude, so much to be thankful for. Love my squad, they all deserve Teammates of the Year in my book, nothing is possible without them. Now let’s keep on keeping on. Go wings!"

Bueckers also won the WNBA Rookie of the Year award during her first year in the WNBA.

Paige Bueckers Wants Everyone to Feel Welcome in the WNBA

Earlier this month, Bueckers talked about how she believes everyone belongs in the WNBA. It was a strong and welcoming message.

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers dribbles the ball during the second half against the Portland Fire. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I'm for equal opportunity, no discrimination based on what you look like, who you like and anything of that nature," Bueckers said after her team's July 12 game against the Chicago Sky. "Specifically, I grew up with a lot of prominent Black women in my life that were very important to me in how I was raised and how I grew up, being my stepmom, my AAU coach."

She added: "I understand how amazing they are and how they should get the same equal opportunity as a white woman, as a white man to be an important piece of this league. And it was built on a lot of Black women, this league, so it's definitely right for them to get the same equal opportunity as everyone else."