Sometimes the biggest stories in sports have nothing to do with the scoreboard.

In one of the week's most feel-good moments, Paris Hilton and Flavor Flav teamed up to ensure the entire U.S. Women's Hockey Team can attend next week's ESPYS in New York after learning not every player had been invited due to travel limitations.

It's the latest example of an unlikely celebrity duo using their platforms to support women's sports, and for Flavor Flav, it continues a mission that has quietly become one of the defining chapters of his career.

Flavor Flav Asked for Help. Paris Hilton Didn't Hesitate.

Here we go again,,, The US Gold Medal Winning Women’s Hockey Team is nominated for Best Team at the ESPYs. The ESPYs offer ALL teams the same number of invites to rep the team at the awards,,, meaning some get left out.



These women deserve to represent and celebrate together. I… pic.twitter.com/orUZsN6our — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) July 6, 2026

The story began after Flavor Flav shared that while the ESPYS invite every nominated team, the number of invitations wasn't enough to cover the entire U.S. Women's Hockey Team.

"I told my girl Hillary Knight I would make sure ALL the women get to go to the awards and the ESPYS gonna give them extra tickets," Flav wrote on social media. "Imma take care of all travel, glam and wardrobe."

That message quickly caught the attention of Paris Hilton. "Flav, this is so iconic!" Hilton wrote on X. She then revealed something many fans didn't know about her own athletic background.

"A lot of people don't know this, but I played ice hockey in high school and loved it," Hilton wrote. "I would love to help these amazing women out too. How does 2.5 million Hilton Honors Points sound? Can't wait to see my girls on the USA Hockey team sliv at the ESPYS! My Hilton fam will be in touch with #ParisPoints."

Flav, this is so iconic! 💖 @FlavorFlav



A lot of people don't know this, but I played ice hockey in high school and loved it 🥰 @Hilton and I would love to help these amazing women out too 💫 How does 2.5 million @HiltonHonors Points sound? 🏩 Can’t wait to see my girls on the… https://t.co/yCAbVJt3tI — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 9, 2026

Flavor Flav immediately responded with his appreciation.

"THIS is what's really ICONIC... my girl Paris Hilton stepped up to help cover the hotel rooms so the entire women's hockey team can go to the ESPYS together next week," he wrote. "Very proud to be a Hilton Honors Diamond member.!!"

The additional Hilton Honors points will help cover hotel accommodations, complementing Flav's commitment to travel, wardrobe and glam so the entire team can celebrate together.

Supporting Women's Sports Has Become Flavor Flav's Passion Project

While the partnership with Hilton surprised many fans, Flavor Flav's commitment to women's sports is anything but new.

His advocacy began ahead of the Paris Olympics in 2024 after learning members of the U.S. women's water polo team were juggling multiple jobs despite being among the world's best athletes.

After team captain Maggie Steffens publicly asked for financial support, Flav responded almost immediately.

"As a girl dad and supporter of all women's sports," he wrote at the time, "I'mma personally sponsor you my girl... whatever you need. And I'mma sponsor the whole team."

That promise evolved into a five-year sponsorship agreement with USA Water Polo, with Flav serving as the program's official hype man while helping elevate the sport's visibility.

His support has only grown since then.

Beyond water polo, Flav has backed Team USA athletes across multiple Olympic sports, including women's hockey, bobsled and skeleton. He has also helped athletes with travel costs, appearances and fundraising efforts while regularly using his social media platforms to spotlight women's competitions.

Now, with Hilton joining the effort, another Team USA squad will get its moment in the spotlight.

Flavor Flav and Paris Hilton,,, the iconic duo we alwayz knew ya needed https://t.co/FGwGxPuIXJ pic.twitter.com/7FHDfMLkPO — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) July 9, 2026

It's an unexpected pairing on paper: a hip-hop legend famous for oversized clocks and a hotel heiress turned entrepreneur. But together, they've ensured an entire group of Olympic champions gets to celebrate one of the biggest nights in sports together.

In an era when conversations around investing in women's sports continue to grow louder, it's also a reminder that meaningful support can come from the most unexpected places.

