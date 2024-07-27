Flavor Flav Had a Blast Supporting U.S. Women's Water Polo at Olympics
Those who tuned into the first day of U.S. women's water polo at the 2024 Olympics were greeted with a rather unexpected sight—musician Flavor Flav in the stands fully decked out in water polo gear, cheering his heart out. It comes as no surprise that celebrities would be in Paris to enjoy the competition but group stage water polo isn't the most popular event and certainly not one anybody expects famous rappers to attend. Yet there Flav was, having the time of his life.
It turns out Flavor Flav is a big supporter of women's water polo. Leading into the Games he told reporters he became a "sponsor" of the women's team after reading they were in need of financial support as they went for their fourth consecutive gold medal. He declined to get into the specifics of how he chipped in but was named the sport's official hype man by the U.S. water polo social media account as things got underway in Paris.
Flav certainly acted as such during the team's first match against Greece. The cameras flashed regularly to the celebrity during the Americans' 15–6 victory. Nobody was having more fun.
Once the victory was in hand, Flav went down to the mezzanine level, where he met up with none other than Jill Biden, First Lady of the United States. The 65-year-old musician posted a video of his interaction with the President's wife.
He live-tweeted his experience throughout as well.
A very pure sequences of events. Flavor Flav just loves water polo.
And this is only the first we'll see of Flav if the women's team continues its dominance. Should all go well for the Americans, they're only just getting started.