Carlos Alcaraz Draws Frenzied Crowd at Reserve Cup Marbella

The best player in tennis caused a stir when he showed up to watch the best padel players on the court for Reserve Cup Marbella.

Seven-time Grand Slam winner and the world's No. 2-ranked player Carlos Alcaraz turned up with the event series in his home country of Spain at the Puente Romano Tennis Club in Marbella on Thursday, June 18, to the delight of the crowd.

Carlos Alcaraz at Reserve Cup Marbella Presented by Sierra Blanca Estates at Puente Romano Marbella on Thursday June 18, 2026. | Reserve Cup Series

The 23-year-old Spanish sensation sat next to reserve founder Wayne Boich taking in all the action.

As word spread of Alacaraz's arrival, fans stormed the VIP section to get a glimpse of the beloved tennis star.

Alcaraz is still recovering from the wrist injury he suffered on April 14 at the Barcelona Open that also forced him to miss both the French Open and Wimbledon in what could have added to his Grand Slam total and kept him ranked No. 1 ahead of Jannik Sinner.

The tennis superstar was also seen chopping it up with the biggest names in padel including World No. 1 Arturo Coello.

Carlos Alcaraz poses with top padel players at Reserve Cup Marbella Presented by Sierra Blanca Estates at Puente Romano Marbella on Thursday June 18, 2026. | Reserve Cup Series

The pair, who are both Rolex ambassadors, with Coello sporting a Rolex Daytona and Alcaraz wearing the ultra-rare Rolex Daytona Le Mans in yellow gold which starts at $220k.

The Reserve Series has attracted many notable guests this past year including the Reserve Cup Miami that saw Mark Wahlberg, Derek Jeter, 50 Cent, DJ Khaled, Braxton Berrios and more.

Add Alcaraz to that list.

Carlos Alcaraz at at Reserve Cup Marbella Presented by Sierra Blanca Estates at Puente Romano Marbella on Thursday June 18, 2026. | Reserve Cup Series