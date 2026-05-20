Stars Drawn to Sport of Padel With Reserve Cup Series

The sport of padel is attracting some of the biggest names in the athletic and entertainment worlds.

After a successful 2026 opening tournament in Miami, Florida, that showcased Honorary Chairman and Golden state Warriors superstar Jimmy Butler along with New York Yankees Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, the Reserve Cup show is now headed to Marbella, Spain, from June 18-20.

Wayne Boich and Derek Jeter | Getty Images

Over the last two years, the Reserve Cup founded by mogul Wayne Boich in 2023 has quietly become a major magnet for athletes, entertainers, and high-profile personalities, with previous matches attracting sports like Butler, Jeter, Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers, retired NBA stars from the Miami Heat in Dwayne Wade and Udonis Haslem, comedian Andrew Schulz, actors Zac Efron and Mark Wahlberg, and rapper 50 Cent, just to name a few.

50 Cent performs for Reserve Cup | Getty Images

The event is a blend of elite padel competition combined with luxury hospitality and entertainment in a way that feels very different from a traditional sports tournament.

Reserve Cup | Getty Images

This year’s Marbella, Spain, edition is the second stop of 2026 and introduces a women’s division for the first time, featuring some of the sport’s top players like World No. 1 Delfi Brea. The men’s field also has some of the world’s biggest padel stars, including Arturo Coello, Agustin Tapia, Alejandro Galán, Miguel Yanguas, Coki Nieto, and Javi Garrido.

Butler previously talked about his love for the sport and the league:

Reserve Cup 2026 is the perfect mix of competition and passion,” the NBA star said. “I love padel, I love what Wayne has built, and being a captain in this event is something I really enjoy. Going up against Jeter adds another layer, but at the end of the day it’s about the game, the energy, and showing up ready to compete.”

Jimmy Butler | Getty Images