Rob Gronkowski Reveals Gronk Beach Lineup For WrestleMania 42 Party

WrestleMania is back in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend, Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19. That also means the return of Rob Gronkowski and his famous party, Gronk Beach presented by DoorDash.

Gronkowski was always high energy as a player, winning three Super Bowls with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, and another with Brady as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Feb 4, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gronk Beach, is like Gronk: A high-energy event with live music and one big party. This year it will be a special late-night edition at the Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas starting at 10:30PM on Sunday directly following the end of WrestleMania 42.

Always an unforgettable night of music, energy, and pure chaos in the best way possible 🏖️🎶 #GronkBeach pic.twitter.com/ciK9kXFl6e — Gronk Beach (@GronkBeachLV) March 25, 2026

”WrestleMania weekend has this incredible energy that never stops...it reminds me of a Super Bowl atmosphere,” Gronkowski said. “Gronk Beach is really built to be that extension of the weekend giving fans an entertainment destination after the main event, with music, WWE Superstars, and a GRONK style party that matches the scale of everything happening around WrestleMania.”

Gronkowsi, who now works as a FOX Sports NFL studio analyst on Sundays, revealed WWE Superstars like Tiffany Stratton, Trick Williams, and Lash Legend will be there. Also DJs like DJ IRIE , Dante, Myles O’Neal and DJ A.J..

throwback to tiffany stratton at last year’s gronk beach party! pic.twitter.com/NjV1hMgiPp — kay (𝘵𝘢𝘺𝘭𝘰𝘳'𝘴 𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯) ⟭⟬ 𓏵 (@tiffysorbit) April 1, 2026

“Close out Mania weekend with Gronk Beach Presented by DoorDash, the perfect ending to an already insane weekend!” said Gronkowski. “It’s gonna be pure electricity—we’ve got some of my favorite DJs, a massive lineup of WWE Superstars dropping by to party with us, and will have thousands of fans at the all-new Marquee Dayclub Sunday night. If you want to see how champions celebrate, this is the only place to be!”

The party in the past has even brought out the likes of Gronk’s former head coach Bill Belichick. Maybe he’ll make his way over again?

Scenes.



Absolute Scenes.



Bill Belichick (wearing one of his Super Bowl Rings), at Gronk’s beach party.



(via @TheWilderThings / TW) pic.twitter.com/8hnamg7QUh — NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) February 1, 2020

Heck, with Brady a part owner in the Las Vegas Raiders, maybe he shows up as well.



“It’s high-energy and over-the-top in the best way, and just really fun. It’s me - in a party,” Gronk said. “You’ve got music, athletes, celebrities, and fans all in one place, and everyone’s there to celebrate. It feels like a mix between a festival and a party, with that Vegas energy turned all the way up.”