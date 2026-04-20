Rob Gronkowski’s WrestleMania 42 Gronk Beach Party Looks Epic in Photos

WrestleMania was back in Las Vegas, Nevada, this past weekend and delivered many unforgettable moments for fans. Rob Gronkowski’s famous party, Gronk Beach presented by DoorDash also did the same.

Gronkowski was always high energy as a player, winning three Super Bowls with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, and another with Brady as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He certainly was enjoying WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium where he even had a beer chugging competition with San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle.

George Kittle and Rob Gronkowski faced off in a beer chugging contest at #WrestleMania 🤣



(via @SportsCenter)pic.twitter.com/hB9mFZadcJ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 19, 2026

Gronk Beach is like Gronk: A high-energy event with live music and one big party. This year was a special late-night edition at the Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas directly following the end of WrestleMania 42 on Sunday, April 19.

“WrestleMania weekend has this incredible energy that never stops...it reminds me of a Super Bowl atmosphere,” Gronkowski said beforehand.

It certainly felt like it again in 2026.

GRONK BEACH PRESENTED BY DOORDASH at Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on April 19, 2026. | Medium Rare

Thousands of fans packed Marquee Dayclub including WWE Superstars Tiffany Stratton, Trick Williams, and Lash Legend, alongside performances from DJ IRIE, Myles O’Neal, Dante and DJ A.J. for a late-night blowout that blended live music, surprise appearances, and, of course, Gronkowski at the center of it all.

GRONK BEACH PRESENTED BY DOORDASH at Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on April 19, 2026. | Medium Rare

The photos tell a good story, too:

GRONK BEACH PRESENTED BY DOORDASH at Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on April 19, 2026. | Medium Rare

GRONK BEACH PRESENTED BY DOORDASH at Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on April 19, 2026. | Medium Rare

GRONK BEACH PRESENTED BY DOORDASH at Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on April 19, 2026. | Medium Rare

GRONK BEACH PRESENTED BY DOORDASH at Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on April 19, 2026. | Medium Rare

GRONK BEACH PRESENTED BY DOORDASH at Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on April 19, 2026. | Medium Rare