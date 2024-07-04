Tom Brady, Travis Scott appease nerd-king Michael Rubin with beach football (VIDEO)
Most likely to succeed meets most popular for the one percenters.
Michael Rubin, the founder and CEO of Fanatics, always has an absolute baller white party in the Hamptons every summer, and all of the biggest stars show up for it from across sports and entertainment. LIke A-list.
Leonardo DiCaprio, the Kardashians (Kim and Kylie Jenner), Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Travis Scott, and one of Rubin’s besties, the GOAT Tom Brady all attended last year’s as these photos will attest.
Well it looks like things are already underway this year with some good ol’ fashion beach volleyball with again seven-time Super Bowl champion and No. 1 FOX Sports analyst Tom Brady and Travis Scott, along with Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. and Quavo, amongst others.
Rubin seems to especially be having a great time, and the other celebrities seem to be enjoying themselves. Although if you’re Brady, are you begrudgingly convinced to toss a few when all you’d rather do is relax and have a cocktail during the long July 4th holiday weekend.
Nonetheless, we’re glad the rich and fabulous are having a great time, and we look forward to seeing who attends the 2024 Michael Rubin white party extravaganza.