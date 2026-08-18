Pat McAfee Album Reviews Are Exactly What You Would Expect

Sports personality Pat McAfee has released his debut album, "The Diary of a Polarizing Figure," on Friday, and the reviews are in.

Frankly, the response to this album is exactly what you would expect from a sports media pundit who's trying to cross over into the country-rock world: Not the best.

Reviews can be harsh. Art is subjective. Music is subjective. Just because the critics don't like your album, that doesn't mean it isn't good. So, McAfee shouldn't sweat it.

Not everybody can be Taylor Swift. But with that in mind, it's worth noting that the reviews for McAfee's new album haven't been kind.

Pat McAfee's Album Gets Interesting Evaluation From Critics

Kevin Kinkead at Crossing Broad wasn't impressed with McAfee's album. His headline says it all: "Pat McAfee's Debut Album Finally Answers the Question: 'What if Jelly Roll Was Somehow Worse?'"

"It's strange to hear McAfee rapping about stacking bills, as if he came up on the streets of Memphis with the Three 6 Mafia," he adds. "The guy was an NFL punter who kicked field goals and extra points in college."

The critics at Consequence also aren't cool with the new set. They say the album is simply "too boring to be polarizing."

McAfee has said that this album covers "20 years of personal phone notes reflecting on his life and public scrutiny." In a tweet announcing the album, he said, "For as long as I can remember my mere existence has made people hate my guts."

He added that he's been "writing songs about it for 20 years, and it's time to let them out."

"If I was to die, I'd like my kids to know exactly who their dad is," he stated.

Pat McAfee participates in a recording of The Pat McAfee Show. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Well, McAfee, we have news for you. We're all going to die. But aside from that bit of darkness, this album is not going over well with the critics.

What Kind of Music Did McAfee Put Out?

The "College GameDay" host released a blend of country-rock and old-fashioned rock 'n' roll with traditional acoustic instrumentation and heavy guitar riffs. Think Jelly Roll or Kid Rock.

Parts of this album feel very 1990s, with almost grunge aesthetics, while other parts seem straight-ahead country rock from the early 2000s. It's a pretty uniform collection of upbeat, country-rock numbers that sounds very produced and polished. No word yet on if there'll be a follow-up to the set. But, you know McAfee will keep you posted.