Taylor Swift, Madison Beer and Other WAGs Are Part of the NFL's Greater Plan

If you've noticed a lot of social media posts from the NFL about wives and girlfriends (WAGs) of the league's players, then you've noticed something very real happening.

It's not in your head. You're not imagining it.

When Taylor Swift started dating Travis Kelce back in 2023 and showed up at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September of that year, it certainly resulted in more eyeballs on the Chiefs and NFL, in general. Well, the league liked that, and now, they're pushing to get more females interested in football.

This offseason, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and his fiancée Madison Beer were seen at training camp looking very much in love. Photos and social posts have also surfaced of New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart and his girlfriend Marisa Ayers.

Plus, there have been sightings of Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow with his rumored lady, Sports Illustrated model Olivia Ponton. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany is a regular in social media posts, too.

The NFL Wants to See More Girls Interested in the Sport

Recording artist Taylor Swift in attendance in Super Bowl LIX. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

On Friday, Front Office Sports' Ellyn Briggs released a report stating that the NFL is putting an extra spotlight on WAGS as part of its "helmets off" marketing campaign.

It's an actual marketing run with the hope to scale up female-focused content, and they plan to do "even more in the future."

"On the league and club level, we've engaged our players' families and loved ones for years," Ian Trombetta, the NFL's SVP of social and influencer marketing, told Front Office Sports. "Whether it's training camp, weekly practice or a major event like the Super Bowl, we look for authentic opportunities to highlight our players and the people who are part of their journey."

The League Says It'll Make Sure Its WAG Content is Still Sincere

He added that the NFL isn't fronting, though.

The content is "authentic, genuine and relatable, and that's resonated strongly with women and young fans, who are key growth audiences for the NFL," he says.

Recording artist Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

What helps the NFL is when football players date high-profile stars. Swift, Beer, Ayers and Ponton have their own following with millions of followers across platforms such as Instagram, X, Facebook and TikTok, so it only helps the league to get some attention on their accounts.

So, how will this impact football viewing this fall? There's a good chance, judging by Trombetta's comments, that you'll be seeing even more of the wives and girls of the NFL players on TV and on social media.