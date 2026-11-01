Patrick Mahomes may be one of the NFL's biggest stars, but on Halloween, he had an entirely different identity.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback traded his football uniform for a Buzz Lightyear costume as he and wife Brittany Mahomes dressed their family of five as characters from Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story."

And they didn't leave anyone out.

Brittany shared the family's coordinated costumes on Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 31, giving followers a look at Patrick, Brittany and their three children posing together outside their decorated home.

The result was a family Halloween photo that looked straight out of Andy's toy box.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes Bring 'Toy Story' to Life

Patrick, 31, went all in on his Buzz Lightyear costume, wearing the space ranger's recognizable white, green and purple suit, complete with a matching headpiece.

Brittany took on the role of Jessie, sporting the cowgirl's red hat, long red braids and western-inspired outfit.

Their three children completed the theme.

Sterling Skye, 5, dressed as Barbie in a bright pink outfit with white heart-shaped sunglasses, while Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 3, looked ready for an adventure as Woody, wearing a cowboy hat, yellow shirt, cow-print vest and boots.

The family's youngest, Golden Raye, 1, might have had the cutest costume of all. She wore a bright green alien outfit with three eyes on top, representing one of the Little Green Aliens from the movies.

The group posed together on the front steps of their home, surrounded by pumpkins, flowers, stacked jack-o'-lanterns and Halloween skull decorations.

Brittany kept her Instagram caption simple: "Happy Halloween🤍"

Fans React to Patrick Mahomes' Buzz Lightyear Costume

The coordinated outfits quickly drew attention in Brittany's Instagram comments, with several followers especially entertained by Patrick's transformation.

"Buzz Mahomes aka Patrick Lightyear 😂," one fan joked.

Another wrote, "Lmao no way! I'm buzz light year too! 😂🙌"

The family's costume choice also caught the attention of a familiar face. Betina Gozo, a fitness trainer who has worked with Brittany, commented, "Bahahah I love Pat as Buzz and that we were both Jessie 🥰🥰"

It was a particularly fun look for a family that regularly shares its celebrations and milestones with followers. Just days earlier, Brittany had posted photos from a fall outing featuring the children enjoying pumpkins and carousel rides.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes’ Kids Pose with Pumpkins in Cute Snap During Family Halloween Outing https://t.co/Lswo4Rfd2o — People (@people) October 29, 2026

But for Halloween itself, the Mahomes family went with a theme that gave every member a character of their own.

And judging by the family photo, Patrick had no problem embracing his role as the space ranger.

