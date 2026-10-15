Brittany Mahomes Puts Patrick on the Spot Ahead of Halloween

Patrick Mahomes can tell you exactly what he's preparing for on Sunday. Ask him about Halloween, though, and that's a different story.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has been so wrapped up in football that he nearly forgot the holiday was approaching. Fortunately, his wife, Brittany Mahomes, was already thinking ahead.

During a press conference Wednesday, Oct. 14, Patrick revealed that Brittany recently asked what their family of five should dress up as for Halloween. It was a perfectly reasonable question, considering the Mahomes family's history of going all out for the occasion.

There was just one problem: Patrick hadn't thought about it.

"It surprised me. I forgot about Halloween," he admitted.

And while the three-time Super Bowl champion might have a game plan for just about everything that happens on the football field, his family's Halloween costumes are apparently still a work in progress.

Patrick Mahomes Reveals Brittany's Halloween Question Caught Him Off Guard

Patrick's amusing admission came as he discussed the challenge of staying focused on one game at a time during the NFL season.

"Once you get in season, you're focused on that week. You focus on that week, then you try to win that week and then you move on to the next week," he explained.

That single-minded approach has apparently left little room for holiday planning.

"Brittany asked me, 'What are we going to be for Halloween?' I'm like, 'I didn't even think about that,'" Patrick continued. "I'm so locked in on this week and the season and stuff like that."

Naturally, reporters weren't about to let the Halloween conversation end there.

When one asked what the family would be dressing up as this year, Patrick wasn't ready to reveal much.

"I can't tell now," he said. "There's options because you never know with kids. So we have multiple options. I don't even know yet. I still have a couple of options."

It's an answer plenty of parents can appreciate. Planning one Halloween costume is hard enough. Coordinating five, including outfits for three young children, is an entirely different undertaking.

And if the Mahomes family's previous celebrations are any indication, Brittany has set a pretty high bar.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Have a History of Going All Out for Halloween

Halloween has become something of a family tradition for Patrick and Brittany, who share three children: Sterling Skye, 5, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, 3, and Golden Raye, whom they welcomed in January 2025.

Last October, the family embraced the Spider-Verse with coordinating costumes inspired by Spider-Man.

Patrick dressed as Miles Morales, while Brittany took on the role of Aunt May. Sterling and Golden wore Spider-Gwen-inspired outfits, and Bronze joined the fun as Spider-Man.

The family shared photos of their coordinated looks on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse of the celebration.

The year before, the Mahomes family went in a completely different direction with a safari theme. Patrick dressed as a safari guide, while Brittany and the children wore animal costumes.

With Golden now part of the festivities, this year's celebration gives the couple another opportunity to coordinate outfits for all five family members.

For now, however, Patrick has more immediate plans.

The Chiefs, who are coming off a bye week, return to action Sunday, Oct. 18, against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City enters the matchup with a 4-0 record, and Patrick has made it clear where his attention is focused.

Still, Halloween is only a couple of weeks away, and Brittany has already started the conversation.

Whether Patrick eventually gets a say in the final costume selection remains to be seen. But after last year's Spider-Man ensemble, fans have good reason to be curious about what the Mahomes family comes up with next.

