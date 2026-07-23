Patrick Mahomes could have bought just about any luxury home he wanted after signing the richest contract in sports history at the time.

Instead, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar decided to build one that reflected exactly who he is.

Rather than purchasing another sprawling mansion, Mahomes invested in eight acres of land in Belton, Missouri, just south of Kansas City, and spent the next several years transforming it into a one-of-a-kind family compound. The finished estate includes a private football field, a par-3 golf hole, an indoor basketball court, resort-style pool, private pond and more, making it one of the most unique homes owned by any NFL player.

The project wasn't simply about luxury. For Mahomes, it was about putting down roots in the city where he expects to spend his career.

Patrick Mahomes Built His Dream Home After Committing to Kansas City

Mahomes purchased the eight-acre property in September 2020, shortly after signing his landmark 10-year contract extension with the Chiefs. Rather than immediately searching for another luxury house, he chose to create a permanent home designed specifically for his family and lifestyle.

The estate was completed in 2023 after several years of construction.

In Netflix's Quarterback documentary series, Mahomes explained why building from the ground up made more sense than buying an existing mansion.

"I chose to secure the land and start the construction process when I committed to my contract here in Kansas City. The 10-year extension was a deliberate choice because I was certain about wanting a long-term presence here."

He added: "Given that commitment, I thought, 'Since I'll be here for the foreseeable future, why not construct the exact home I have in mind?'"

The comments offered a rare glimpse into Mahomes' long-term vision. While NFL careers can be unpredictable, the three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback viewed Kansas City as more than just the place where he plays football. He viewed it as home.

The Estate Includes a Private Football Field and Resort-Style Amenities

The centerpiece of Mahomes' property is undoubtedly the custom football field, complete with his personal logo at midfield and "Mahomes" painted across the end zone. It provides a practice space unlike almost anything else found at a private residence.

TRENDING: #Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany built their dream home.



A gorgeous mansion and property with a…



Customized football field with Pat’s logo and name in the endzone

Par 3 Golf Hole

Humongous Pool

Private Pond

8-acre’s

7 bedrooms

7 bathrooms



🔥 pic.twitter.com/j6SmUXXmPm — MLFootball (@MLFootball) June 16, 2025

The property also features an indoor basketball court, a par-3 golf hole with a tee box and green, a private pond, a resort-style swimming pool with a swim-up bar, a hotel-inspired fitness center and expansive outdoor entertaining areas.

Despite all the luxury amenities, the estate was intentionally designed with family life in mind. Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, frequently share glimpses of the property on social media as they spend time there with their three children.

The Missouri compound serves as the family's primary residence during the NFL season.

Mahomes also owns an offseason home in Westlake, Texas, where he spends time training during the spring and summer. The modern farmhouse sits inside the exclusive Vaquero golf community and features nearly 7,800 square feet of living space, along with a wine room, infinity-edge pool and multiple outdoor entertaining areas.

Before building his current estate, Mahomes owned a contemporary Kansas City home that he later sold after moving into the custom compound. He also previously owned a downtown Kansas City penthouse that he purchased early in his NFL career.

For one of the league's biggest stars, the eight-acre Missouri estate represents more than another high-end property. It's a reflection of the commitment Mahomes made when he signed his long-term deal with the Chiefs and a home built around both football and family.

