Patrick Mahomes Has Perfect Response to Fan Calling Him Out Over Baby No. 4

Patrick Mahomes probably should have known someone would remember what he said about having a fourth child.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, announced Tuesday, Nov. 10, that they're expecting another baby. The news was met with plenty of congratulations, but one fan had a question for the soon-to-be father of four.

Wasn't he supposed to be done?

Mahomes, 31, had made that point rather emphatically two years earlier. Apparently, his plans have changed, and he was more than happy to laugh about it.

When a fan commented on the couple's Instagram announcement, "I thought Patrick said he was done after the last one," the three-time Super Bowl champion jumped into the conversation himself.

"ayyy chill chill," Mahomes replied, adding three laughing-crying emojis.

It was a brief exchange, but anyone who remembers his comments from the summer of 2024 could appreciate why the fan brought them up.

Patrick Mahomes' Old Comments Come Back After Baby Announcement

During a July 2024 press conference, shortly after he and Brittany announced they were expecting their third child, Mahomes made his intentions about expanding their family pretty clear.

"I'm done. I'll say that. I did three and I'm done," he told reporters at the time.

Two years later, that declaration hasn't aged quite as he expected.

The couple welcomed their third child, daughter Golden Raye, in January 2025. She joined older siblings Sterling Skye and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III.

Now another baby is on the way, and the quarterback's amused response suggests he isn't taking the reminders of his previous comments too seriously.

His reply also prompted other fans to weigh in, with some pointing out that people are allowed to change their minds.

Brittany, for her part, had previously left the door open to having more children.

During a June 2025 appearance on the "Whoop" podcast, she discussed the possibility of expanding their family beyond three.

"We're done, we're done for a while. I don't know. I mean, I feel like you can never say you're done. I think three is all I need," she said.

It turns out the couple wasn't quite finished after all.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Share Their Family's Latest News

Patrick and Brittany announced their fourth pregnancy with a series of family photos taken on the beach.

The images showed Brittany with Sterling, Bronze and Golden gathered around her, the children placing their hands on her growing baby bump.

"Another blessing from God," the couple captioned the announcement, adding, "& then there were 6."

The post drew congratulations from across the NFL, including the Chiefs' official Instagram account and the league itself.

Patrick's mother, Randi Mahomes, was especially excited.

"I cannot wait!! Congratulations, love y'all," she wrote.

The announcement marks another milestone for Patrick and Brittany, who began dating as teenagers and married in Hawaii in March 2022.

They've shared much of their growing family's life with fans over the years, from Sterling's arrival in 2021 to Bronze's birth in 2022 and Golden's arrival in early 2025.

And while Mahomes has become accustomed to handling questions about his football career, his latest exchange offered a reminder that fans pay attention to what he says away from the field, too.

Even when the quarterback might prefer they forget.

At least this time, he had a sense of humor about it.

