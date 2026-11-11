Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Announce Significant Family Update

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have another reason to celebrate, and this one is extra personal.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife are preparing to welcome their fourth child together.

They shared the happy news with fans on Tuesday, Nov. 10, with some sweet messages along with it.

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Brittany Mahomes and children watch warmups prior to game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Mahomes Announce New Baby

The couple announced the pregnancy on Instagram with a touching family photo shoot featuring their three children gathered around Brittany's growing baby bump.



It's an adorable way to share the news, and the family looks ready for another exciting chapter. It also comes right after the couple celebrated Halloween together.

"Another blessing from God," Brittany wrote in the caption, adding teary and praying hands emojis. She also included a short but sweet message that made the announcement official: "& then there were 6."

The news gives fans something else to celebrate alongside the couple's growing family, and they were quick to comment. Many of them commented with heart and loving emojis.

Aug 16, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with his children before the start of the match between the Orlando Pride and Kansas City Current at CPKC Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I could not be happier for y'all," one follower said on Instagram.

"Amazing news," another said, adding, "Congrats."

"Congratulations to the beautiful Mahomes family," one more said.

Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Are Already Parents to Three Children

Patrick and Brittany have been together since their high school days in Texas, so they have a really long history together. The couple tied the knot in a beautiful Hawaii wedding in March 2022.

They already share three children: daughter Sterling Skye, born in February 2021, son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, born in November 2022, and daughter Golden Raye, who arrived in January 2025.

What's extra cool is that each of their children have something in common when it comes to their names. Sterling, Bronze and Golden all have connections to precious metals, and the couple's dogs, Silver and Steel, follow the same theme. We'll soon find out if their newest addition will keep that tradition going.

The Patrick Mahomes Family Has Even More to Celebrate

The pregnancy announcement arrives during an exciting time for the Mahomes family. Patrick and the Chiefs are having a strong 2026 NFL season, and they could very well make a run in the playoffs. Through their first eight games, Kansas City has posted a 6-2 record and ranks second in the AFC West.

But announcements like this one show that football isn't the only thing worth celebrating at home. With three little ones already keeping them busy and another little one on the way, Patrick and Brittany have a lot at home for which to be grateful on top of all the NFL honors.