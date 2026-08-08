Patrick Mahomes Investing $8.4 Million in America's Small-Town Communities

The first game of the NFL preseason took place on Thursday with the NFL Hall of Fame Game, and that means real, bona fide football action is on the way.

It also means a new slew of NFL player endorsements and sponsorships are getting announced. One of them is T-Mobile teaming with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the return of Friday Night 5G Lights for its third season.

The deal offers small-town high schools across America the chance to honor their communities and compete for prizes that benefit their region.

Patrick Mahomes, Rob Gronkowski Announce T-Mobile's Friday Night 5G Lights is Back

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks down the hill to the fields prior to training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mahomes and Rob Gronkowski took to social media on Thursday to announce that T-Mobile's Friday Night 5G Lights is back and "bigger than ever."

This time around, it more than doubles schools' opportunities to win and offers more than $8.4 million in prizes.

"This isn't just about where you're from," the video states. "It's about what you bring, how loud you get. How hard you ride, how you come together. Because this year it could be your town, your team, your story. So, let's make some noise."

According to an official press release, this year's competition offers a new divisional bracket format and the return of the $1 million football field upgrade grand prize.

To date, more than 750 schools across the country have earned prizes through the campaign's Friday Night 5G Lights.

"Over the past two years, we've seen firsthand what happens when communities come together to support their hometown schools, and it's been absolutely inspiring," Jon Freier, chief operating officer for T-Mobile, said in a statement.



Freier added: "Friday Night 5G Lights has become about so much more than football. It's about celebrating the pride, traditions and connections that make small towns special."

Goodies Up for Grabs With Patrick Mahomes and T-Mobile's Partnership

This year's competition features more than $8.4 million in total prizes.

Throughout the contest, 1,000 schools will receive $5,000 through weekly $5K Fridays sweepstakes, while four standout social media videos will earn a $5,000 Spotlight School award.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and running back Kenneth Walker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Forty finalist schools will advance to division brackets in the West, East, Midwest and South, with each snagging $25,000 and a T-Mobile-hosted Home Game Celebration. From there, four Division Champions, one from each region, will score $250,000, a Gronk Fitness gym valued at $90,000 and a $5,000 "The Big Deal" student leadership award.

One finalist will also earn an extra $25,000 after being voted the Fan Favorite by T-Mobile employees. Finally, the grand prize winner will receive a $1 million football field upgrade.

"It's great to be back for another season of Friday Night 5G Lights," Mahomes, who's married to Brittany Mahomes, said in a statement. "This program celebrates the passion, pride and sense of community that makes high school football so special. I am excited to recognize the players, fans and hometowns that bring that energy every Friday night."

So, who can apply? High schools in U.S. towns with populations under 150,000 are eligible. Authorized school officials, including teachers, coaches or administrators, are able to send in an entry on behalf of their school at the campaign's official website.