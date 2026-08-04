Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Wife Brittany's Career News While Away at Chiefs Camp

Patrick Mahomes is back with the Kansas City Chiefs at training camp, and he's trying to bounce back from a season-ending ACL and LCL injury.

While he's at camp, he's away from his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and their family, but they're plenty busy with a totally different endeavor outside of football.

Patrick and Brittany are partial owners of the National Women's Soccer League team Kansas City Current, along with co-founders Angie and Chris Long. On Monday, Aug. 3, the KC Current Studios officially opened its doors with a ribbon-cutting and grand opening celebration.

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The KC Current Studio is a totally new project in conjunction with the soccer league.

The studios, located at Current Landing, are a unique production and broadcasting facility with the purpose of being a space to make "original content, live broadcasts, podcasts, interviews and community programming that amplifies the voices of athletes, fans and leaders shaping the future of sports," according to a release.

KC Current Studios Tells the 'Stories Surrounding Women's Sports'

So, what does the KC Current Studios have to offer? A lot. It features a podcast recording studio, photo studio, video studio, broadcast studio and production control room. Its purpose is to be a hub of content created from KC Current, CPKC Stadium and Current Landing.

"We are thrilled to open KC Current Studios at such a monumental moment in media. We believe that the stories surrounding women's sports are every bit as powerful as the competition itself," Angie and Chris Long said in a statement. "KC Current Studios gives us a permanent home to tell those stories every day where we can feature our athletes, our partners, our fans and the leaders who are changing our city and sports."

Angie and Chris added that it's another piece of their continued effort to help women's sports. So, in addition to the Kansas City Current being involved with sports on the field, this facility has been built with the purpose of expanding the league's influence using original media, storytelling and education.

Brittany Mahomes and Children Get Sweet Response From Patrick Mahomes

Brittany was at the opening ceremony with her children, and she took to social media to share photos and video from the event. In one photo gallery, a collaborative post with Brittany and the KC Current, Brittany is with all three of their children standing behind a KC Current Studios podium laced with microphones and their kids are seen holding the mics and giving them a whirl.

"Mahomes Mic Check," the post states in the caption.

Patrick checked in about the moment, too. He replied to the post with three blue hearts on the gallery.