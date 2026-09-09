Patrick Mahomes Rallies Around Chiefs Analyst Facing Heartbreaking Family Tragedy

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are getting ready for a new season, and the focus is on that upcoming "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Mahomes and his family are ready for this event at Arrowhead Stadium, and you can expect that his wife and family will be by his side.

But even though Mahomes is busy, he's apparently not too busy to offer some support to a Chiefs analyst going through a personal family tragedy. That just shows that Mahomes is about more than football. He's about the entire Kansas City community.

Patrick Mahomes Supports Chiefs Analyst Facing Family Tragedy

Tucker Franklin is a member of the Kansas City media and serves as the content manager for KC Sports Network. He's covered the Chiefs and Royals extensively, so much so that Mahomes knows him by name.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on field to congratulate players against the Seattle Seahawks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Franklin took to social media last week to share the heartbreaking news that his father, Doug, had passed away. Even worse, it was apparently an unexpected death.

People reached out to him on social media to send their condolences, including Mahomes. Yes, Mahomes actually sent him a DM with a sweet message.

"I think it's easy to wonder if the quarterback of your favorite team is actually a good guy," Franklin posted on X along with a screenshot from the Mahomes exchange. "We don't have to wonder about that in KC [red heart emoji]."

Patrick Mahomes' Message Was Short but Heartfelt

So, what did the message say? It was short, sweet and filled with faith.

"Praying for your family, man," Mahomes wrote to Franklin in a private direct message. "Chiefs and Chiefs Kingdom is with you!"

I think it’s easy to wonder if the quarterback of your favorite team is actually a good guy.



We don’t have to wonder about that in KC ❤️ pic.twitter.com/N0X5rP2RQW — Tucker D. Franklin (@tuckerdfranklin) September 7, 2026

Of course, Franklin had to reply.

"Man, thank you so much for reaching out. Means more than you'll know. I appreciate you," Franklin replied, adding a red heart emoji.

Then, Mahomes read his message and reacted to it with a heart emoji.

It was really a heartbreaking gesture that shows Mahomes is really just one of us. Sure, he's a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, but this gig is about supporting the Kansas City community and having real connections with fans and the media.

The Kansas City Chiefs kick off their season on "Monday Night Football," hosting the Broncos on Sep. 14. Since both teams are expected to be Super Bowl contenders this year, and both, of course, are AFC West rivals, this is shaping up to be a huge game.