The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was already in uniform at Arrowhead Stadium ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals when he stopped to spend a few moments with his family.

The NFL captured the reunion on video, and it offered a glimpse of Mahomes that fans don't always get to see. There was no playbook, no headset and no concern about the opposing defense. Just a dad making sure his kids got some attention before he went to work.

And judging by the reaction online, fans couldn't get enough.

@PatrickMahomes getting some pregame love from his favorite people. 🥹



AZvsKC - 1PM ET on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/bQrmuDauab — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026

Patrick Mahomes' Family Reunion Catches Fans' Attention

The video begins with Mahomes approaching his children along the sideline, where they're bundled up against the November weather.

Still wearing his red No. 15 jersey, Mahomes bends down to greet them, wrapping his arms around the little ones as they reach for him.

One of his daughters, dressed in a pale pink puffer coat, eagerly moves toward her dad. Another child stands nearby in a dark jacket, waiting for a turn.

Mahomes makes time for both, leaning down for hugs and kisses before turning his attention to his wife, Brittany.

Brittany, dressed in a long black coat, reaches up to touch her husband's face before the couple shares a kiss. Mahomes then bends down again as the children crowd around him for a few more hugs.

It's the sort of ordinary family exchange that would barely register anywhere else. But with an NFL quarterback in full uniform, a packed stadium in the background and kickoff approaching, it made for a memorable scene.

The league shared the footage on X, writing, "@PatrickMahomes getting some pregame love from his favorite people."

Fans were quick to respond.

"Okay that hug actually got me," one person commented.

"They are adorable," another wrote.

A third summed up the appeal of the moment: "pregame with the family hits different."

A Glimpse of Mahomes Away From Football

Mahomes and Brittany have been together since their teenage years and married in March 2022. They have three children: Sterling Skye, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III and Golden Raye. The couple recently revealed they are expecting baby No. 4.

Their family has grown up in the public eye, with Brittany frequently sharing glimpses of life at home and bringing the children to Chiefs games.

Mahomes has never been shy about how much fatherhood means to him, either. While his career has brought him Super Bowl championships, MVP awards and a place among the NFL's biggest stars, his family has remained a constant presence throughout it all.

Sunday's video captured that relationship in a particularly personal way.

At one point, Brittany rests a hand on Mahomes' shoulder as he bends down to embrace the children again. He has his helmet in one hand and his family gathered around the other.

It's a small detail, but one that says plenty about the balancing act of being an NFL quarterback and a father.

There were thousands of people waiting to watch Mahomes play football. For the children standing in front of him, though, the most important thing was getting a hug from their dad.

And for a few moments before kickoff, that's exactly where his attention stayed.

