Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes' Baby No. 4 Has Fans Guessing One Thing

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have a pretty good track record when it comes to keeping a theme going.

Their three children are named Sterling, Bronze and Golden. Their two dogs are Silver and Steel. So when the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife announced they were expecting baby No. 4, fans had a question almost immediately.

What metal is left?

The couple shared their pregnancy news Monday, Nov. 10, with a series of family photos taken at the beach. Sterling, Bronze and Golden were all part of the announcement, which Brittany captioned, "Another blessing from God🥹🙏🏼 & then there were 6🤍."

Congratulations poured in, but it didn't take long for the comments to turn into an unofficial baby-naming committee.

And some fans were taking the assignment more seriously than others.

Fans Are Already Guessing Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Fourth Baby Name

The Mahomes family has given fans plenty to work with.

Sterling Skye, the couple's oldest daughter, was born in February 2021. Their son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, arrived in November 2022, followed by daughter Golden Raye in January 2025.

With another baby on the way, fans are wondering whether Patrick and Brittany will continue the metallic theme or finally surprise everyone.

One Instagram user was ready to make a prediction before the couple had even revealed the baby's sex.

"Omg if it’s a boy COPPER, and a girl SILVER. I’m betting on it early😂," the fan wrote.

Another kept the options open: "Platinum, nickel, stainless?"

Titanium also made the list, with one fan already figuring out how to shorten it.

"I'm calling it now, Titanium, titan for short if it's a boy!"

There were some more traditional suggestions, too, including Ruby, Opal and Diamond.

Then came the names that probably won't make the birth announcement.

Uranium was floated as an option. So was Aluminum Mahomes. Another fan suggested Mercury, while others kept coming back to Platinum as a natural follow-up to Sterling, Bronze and Golden.

Silver would certainly fit, although the Mahomes family already has a four-legged member with that name.

Copper might be the easiest addition to the lineup. Platinum would give the family's naming tradition another precious metal. And Titanium, as one fan pointed out, comes with a ready-made nickname.

Whether any of those guesses are close is another matter.

Patrick and Brittany haven't revealed the baby's name or sex, leaving fans to entertain themselves with the possibilities.

The pregnancy announcement also caught some fans by surprise. After Golden's birth in January 2025, Patrick told reporters, "I'm done. I'll say that. I did three and I'm done."

Clearly, plans have changed. And with baby No. 4 on the way, fans have a whole new reason to keep guessing.



Patrick Mahomes Is Hoping for Another Boy

While fans are busy debating names, Patrick has a different preference.

The Chiefs quarterback spoke about the pregnancy Wednesday, Nov. 11, and admitted he's hoping to welcome another son.

"I'm hoping that me and Bronze can even up the score," Mahomes told reporters. "But I'm just praying for a healthy baby at the end of the day."

At the moment, Bronze is the only boy among the couple's three children. Another son would give Patrick and Bronze some company in a house currently outnumbered by the girls.

There is still plenty they haven't shared, including the baby's due date. But the naming question has already given fans something to talk about.

After Sterling, Bronze and Golden, the expectations are understandably high.

And somewhere in that Instagram comment section, someone might have gotten it right.

