How Drake Maye's Wife Ann Michael Became New England's Unofficial First Lady

When Drake Maye arrived in New England as the Patriots' franchise quarterback, the spotlight naturally followed him.

Few expected that it would eventually shine just as brightly on his wife.

In less than two years, Ann Michael Maye has evolved from a college graduate adjusting to life in Massachusetts into one of the region's most recognizable sports personalities. Patriots fans have embraced her for reasons that extend well beyond being married to the team's quarterback, turning her into an unlikely local celebrity whose popularity now stretches across social media, Boston and the NFL.

The internet has dubbed her everything from the "Queen of the North" to the "First Lady of New England," nicknames that reflect just how quickly she has become woven into the fabric of Patriots fandom.

The remarkable part is that none of it appears to have been planned.

'Bakemas' Turned Ann Michael Into a Fan Favorite

The moment that truly changed everything came during the 2025 holiday season.

Rather than posting traditional lifestyle content, Ann Michael launched "Bakemas," a December series in which she baked a different treat each day leading up to Christmas. What began as a fun personal project quickly became appointment viewing for Patriots fans, who eagerly followed along as she shared recipes, behind-the-scenes moments and visits from Drake's teammates.

The series became especially popular inside the Patriots' locker room.

Ann Michael joked that the offensive linemen were the "main recipients" of her baked goods, with players encouraging her to keep them well stocked throughout the season. Former Patriots center David Andrews even joined one of the baking sessions, while several teammates became recurring characters throughout the series.

The appeal wasn't just the desserts.

Fans saw someone who felt approachable and genuine. Instead of carefully curated influencer content, "Bakemas" offered glimpses into everyday life with one of the NFL's fastest-rising quarterbacks, creating the kind of authentic connection that can't be manufactured.

It helped transform Ann Michael from "Drake Maye's wife" into a personality Patriots fans wanted to follow on her own.

She Never Set Out to Become an Influencer

The speed of Ann Michael's rise has surprised even her.

Speaking during the 2026 MayeDay Celebrity Softball Classic, she reflected on how dramatically life has changed in such a short period.

"It's all been such a whirlwind," she told reporters. "I feel like everything happened so, so fast. I mean, I was literally in college two years ago today."

The adjustment wasn't limited to moving north from North Carolina.

"It's so crazy but so cool to see all the people and everyone has been so great, so kind to us, received us so well, and so we've grown to love this place in a short amount of time," she said. "It's awesome to see something like this, such great turnout, how our ideas, on a whim, kind of turned into something so cool."

Her story resonates because it doesn't resemble the typical path to internet fame.

Ann Michael didn't arrive in New England with a massive following or an established lifestyle brand. Instead, she built an audience organically by sharing slices of everyday life, supporting Drake throughout his first seasons with the Patriots and letting fans experience the journey alongside them.

That authenticity has remained consistent even as her audience has continued to grow.

Boston Has Fully Embraced Her

The growing affection for Ann Michael has expanded well beyond social media.

Boston Magazine recently included her among its 150 Most Influential Bostonians, placing her alongside business leaders, civic figures and cultural icons. The recognition underscored how much her profile has grown since arriving in New England.

Ann Michael Maye was featured in Boston Magazine's annual "Most Influential" list. | Image Courtesy of Boston Magazine / Instagram

Local media has also leaned into the phenomenon.

One feature playfully referred to her as the "Queen of the North," while Boston Magazine described her as the "First Lady of New England," reflecting how closely many fans now associate her with the Patriots' resurgence.

Perhaps what's most notable is that Ann Michael isn't a New England native.

She grew up in North Carolina, met Drake while they were in middle school and spent years cheering him on long before he reached the NFL. Yet Patriots fans have embraced her as one of their own, thanks largely to her approachable personality and willingness to share life's ordinary moments alongside football's biggest stages.

Why Ann Michael's Popularity Keeps Growing

NFL fan bases often rally around quarterbacks. It's much rarer for them to embrace a quarterback's spouse with the same enthusiasm.

Ann Michael's popularity hasn't been fueled by controversy or carefully planned publicity. Instead, it has grown through baking videos, community events, charity work, game-day traditions and a personality that feels remarkably unchanged despite the sudden attention.

For Patriots fans, she represents something refreshing.

As Drake Maye continues establishing himself as the face of New England's franchise, Ann Michael has quietly become one of the most recognizable faces surrounding it. Not because she tried to become famous, but because fans connected with someone who always seemed comfortable simply being herself.

In an era dominated by polished personal brands, that authenticity has made Ann Michael Maye something increasingly rare. An accidental hometown favorite.