Photos Emerge of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's First Public Appearance Since Wedding

For the first time since becoming husband and wife, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially back in the public eye.

The superstar couple attended the wedding of Kelce's former Kansas City Chiefs teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk in Laguna Niguel, California, on Friday, marking their first public appearance since their own wedding celebration one week earlier.

Photos from the event quickly spread across social media, offering fans a glimpse of the newlyweds enjoying another milestone together, this time as guests rather than the couple exchanging vows.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Turn Heads at JuJu Smith-Schuster's Wedding

Swift embraced the summer wedding theme in a blush-pink floral Markarian ballgown featuring gold floral detailing. She paired the look with oversized sunglasses, wore her hair pulled back into a low bun and completed the outfit with her Cartier Love Unlimited bracelet.

Kelce opted for a classic black double-breasted suit with a white shirt, black tie and dark sunglasses.

The couple was photographed arriving hand-in-hand before mingling with fellow guests throughout the outdoor ceremony. Other images captured Swift making her way to her seat, chatting with attendees and sipping a drink while seated beside Kelce.

The relaxed outing marked a noticeable shift from the whirlwind of wedding celebrations that have surrounded the pair in recent weeks.

The Wedding Was Packed With NFL Stars and Celebrity Guests

Smith-Schuster, who spent three seasons with the Chiefs before continuing his NFL career elsewhere, married Laura Kruk during a star-studded ceremony that reportedly drew around 1,000 guests.

Among those in attendance were Patrick Mahomes, George Kittle, Rob Gronkowski and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, along with celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks and Dakota Johnson.

For Swift and Kelce, the event also carried personal significance.

Smith-Schuster and Kelce were teammates in Kansas City, helping the Chiefs capture Super Bowl LVII during the 2022 season before Smith-Schuster departed in free agency.

Fans Get Their First Look at the Newlyweds

While much of the attention naturally centered on the wedding itself, fans were equally eager to catch their first public glimpse of Swift and Kelce as newlyweds.

The newly released photos show the couple walking together, laughing with guests, taking their seats for the ceremony and enjoying the celebration throughout the afternoon.

After several days largely out of the spotlight following their own wedding festivities, the appearance offered the first public snapshot of one of sports and entertainment's most talked-about couples entering their next chapter together.

With NFL training camp approaching and Swift's schedule expected to pick up again later this summer, the California wedding may prove to be one of the last relaxed public outings before both return to their demanding professional calendars.

