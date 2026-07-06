Who Caught Taylor Swift's Wedding Bouquet? It Was Someone Chiefs Fans Know

There were A-list celebrities. Emotional vows. Surprise performances. Even Adam Sandler officiating.

But tucked between all of the headline-making moments from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's July 3 wedding was a tradition almost every wedding shares: the bouquet toss.

Only this time, it wasn't just another guest who walked away holding the flowers. It was someone Kansas City Chiefs fans already knew.

When Swift tossed her bouquet during the reception, it landed in the hands of Arianna Smith, the sister of Chiefs All-Pro guard Trey Smith, creating one of the celebration's most unexpected crossover moments between the worlds of football and pop culture.

🚨Ashley Smith reveals she caught Taylor Swift’s bouquet!



“Celebrated an Enchanting Love S(T&T)ory ✨🤍



And somehow... I ended up catching Tay Tay's bouquet. 💐



So here's to believing it's bringing a lifetime of love, luck, and laughter my way. ☺️



Congratulations, Taylor &… pic.twitter.com/FvqJ3E1wJi — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) July 5, 2026

In a wedding filled with unforgettable memories, it became one of those small details fans immediately latched onto.

A Small Wedding Tradition Became One of the Day's Biggest Talking Points

The bouquet toss lasts only a few seconds at most weddings.

At Swift and Kelce's celebration, it became one of the most replayed moments from the reception after guests began sharing photos and videos online.

As Arianna Smith emerged with the bouquet, social media quickly connected the dots.

Her brother, Trey Smith, has become one of the cornerstones of the Chiefs' offensive line and one of Travis Kelce's most trusted teammates during Kansas City's recent championship run.

It was another reminder that while the wedding brought together some of the biggest names in entertainment, it was also deeply rooted in Kelce's football family.

That mix of Hollywood, music and the Chiefs locker room has defined much of Swift and Kelce's relationship from the beginning, and it carried through to one of the biggest days of their lives.

Trey Smith Has Become One of the Chiefs' Most Important Players

Although Arianna Smith unexpectedly found herself in the spotlight, her brother has quietly become one of the NFL's premier offensive linemen.

Since arriving in Kansas City in 2021, Trey Smith has developed into one of the league's best guards while helping protect Patrick Mahomes and pave the way for one of football's most explosive offenses.

Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier this offseason, he signed a record-setting contract extension with the Chiefs, further cementing his place as one of the franchise's foundational players alongside Kelce.

That close bond helps explain why the Smith family was there to celebrate one of the biggest days in Kelce's life.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Was Filled With Personal Touches

Swift and Kelce exchanged vows July 3 inside Madison Square Garden in front of family, close friends and an impressive guest list spanning sports, music, film and fashion.

Rather than opting for traditional bridesmaids and groomsmen, the couple chose family members for their wedding party, with Austin Swift serving as Man of Honor and Jason Kelce standing beside his younger brother as Best Man.

The ceremony was officiated by Adam Sandler before guests celebrated into the evening with performances by Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks.

There were countless moments people will remember from the wedding. But sometimes it's the details no one expected that end up resonating the most.

For Arianna Smith, one toss of a bouquet turned an already unforgettable celebration into a memory she'll likely carry for the rest of her life.

