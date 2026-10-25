Halloween is still six days away, but Isaiah Rodgers apparently couldn't wait to get into the spirit.

The Minnesota Vikings cornerback showed up ahead of Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts wearing one of the most outrageous pairs of cleats you'll see on an NFL field this season. Forget the usual custom paint job. Rodgers went full trick-or-treat mode, complete with fuzzy orange pumpkins, candy and little black handles that made his shoes look like actual Halloween buckets.

And yes, they were covered in candy.

The NFL and Vikings shared a video of Rodgers' festive footwear on Instagram on Oct. 25, giving fans a close-up look at a pregame outfit that was impossible to miss.

Isaiah Rodgers' Halloween Cleats Steal the Pregame Spotlight

Rodgers' cleats featured plush jack-o'-lantern faces, complete with black triangular eyes and toothy grins. Miniature candy wrappers were scattered across the tops, while black handles arched over each shoe to complete the trick-or-treat bucket look.

The details made them even better.

One cleat featured the words "Trick or tReat," while the other displayed "Smell My Cleats," a playful spin on the familiar Halloween rhyme. Paired with his purple Vikings socks, the bright orange shoes stood out against the turf at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The NFL's Instagram caption read, "@isaiahrodgers brought out trick or treat cleats for Halloween 🎃 🔥"

The Vikings couldn't resist joining the fun, either.

"Trick or treat, smell my cleats 👻," the team's official account commented.

NFL Fans Have Plenty to Say About Rodgers' Pumpkin Cleats

The cleats quickly sparked a lively conversation in the comments, with fans torn between admiring the creativity and wondering whether Rodgers would be allowed to wear them during the game.

"His warm up cleats are the best 🔥 always got something fun," one fan wrote.

"This is the best thing I have ever seen," another declared.

Others immediately started joking about a potential fine from the NFL, which has rules governing players' on-field footwear.

"Yall post this then fine him later smh," one commenter wrote.

Another asked, "Is he allowed to wear those 😭😭, fire but I'm not sure if he can."

The questions were understandable, although the footage only establishes that Rodgers wore the Halloween-inspired shoes before kickoff. It does not confirm whether he planned to wear them during the game or whether the league would take any disciplinary action.

Either way, Rodgers certainly understood the assignment.

With Minnesota preparing to face Indianapolis in Sunday's 1 p.m. ET matchup, the cornerback managed to give fans something to talk about before a single snap was played. And with Halloween approaching, his candy-covered pumpkin cleats might be tough for another player to top.

