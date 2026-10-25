Vikings vs. Colts: Who Wins and Why in Week 7

Just a year ago, the Indianapolis Colts pushed all their chips in, giving quarterback Daniel Jones a monster extension, and doling out two-first round picks for cornerback Sauce Gardner. Life comes at you fast, though, and the 2-4 Colts have now fired the man responsible for those decisions in long-time general manager Chris Ballard after the team lost to the previously winless Titans in Week 6.

But despite hitting rock bottom, Indy still has some nice pieces on both sides of the ball, and Minnesota would be foolish to overlook them on their quest for 6-0. It's the Vikings and Colts in Week 7, so let's get into who wins and why in this Midwest battle.

Vikings offense vs. Colts defense

Outside of guard Donovan Jackson, who is out for the season with a knee injury, the Vikings enter this matchup at near full strength, something that hasn't been the case since Week 1.

Justin Jefferson and the now healthy Jordan Addison have played just 18 snaps together this season, while Jordan Mason is finally back after spending four weeks on injured reserve. The stage is set for what could be the best offensive performance of the year.

The Colts defense will also be without their best player, as Gardner couldn't get his calf right in time to suit up. That's good news for the Vikings pass-catchers, who need to find some momentum soon, and bad news for a Colts team that has allowed 30 or more points four times this season. Mason and Aaron Jones should be in line for big days too, as the Colts have already allowed three 100-yard rushers this season despite an impressive interior defensive line.

Cam Bynum, the former Viking, and ironically, the one player this defense could really use right now, has five interceptions since joining Indianapolis last season and could be the X-factor on defense.

Ultimately, the Vikings are an ascending unit on offense, and the Colts haven't shown the ability to stop anyone besides a third-string Commanders quarterback so far this season.

Colts offense vs. Vikings defense

Vikings legend Daniel Jones hasn't lived up to his expensive contract this season, and ranks near the bottom in most major quarterback metrics. Over the past three weeks, he's completed just 54% of his passes and thrown one touchdown to three interceptions. His nine total turnovers and 15 sacks on the year certainly don't stack up well to a Viking defense elite at creating both.

Star rusher Jonathan Taylor has seven rushing touchdowns, but still has yet to notch a 100-yard game this season with his pedestrian four yards per carry. Meanwhile, the Vikings defense has allowed more than 50 yards to a rusher just once all season. Taylor has been linked to the Vikings as a potential trade candidate, and Minnesota will get an up-close-and-personal look this Sunday.

The Vikings league best +6 turnover margin and the Colts' league worst -8 will likely tell the story of this game, and Indy will have to play clean game to find a win in Minneapolis. That, or hope Spencer Shrader can continue his perfect season with a multiple 50+ yard field goals.

Verdict

Vikings: 31 Colts: 13

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